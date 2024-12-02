Fcs Football Central

2024-25 FCS Football Head Coaching Change Tracker

Zachary McKinnell

McNeese State Cowboys head coach Gary Goff
McNeese State Cowboys head coach Gary Goff / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Below are FCS football programs that have made a head coaching change since the end of the 2024 season.

Alabama A&M

Previous: Connell Maynor (40-32 overall over seven seasons; Fired)
New Head Coach: TBA

Davidson

Previous: Scott Abell (47-28 overall over seven seasons; Accepted head coaching role at Rice)
New Head Coach: TBA

McNeese

Previous: Gary Goff (10-23 overall over three seasons; Fired)
New Head Coach: TBA

Nicholls

Previous: Tim Rebowe (57-56 overall over 10 seasons; Retired)
New Head Coach: Tommy Rybacki (Dec. 1, Nicholls Defensive Coordinator)

Norfolk State

Previous: Dawson Odums (15-31 overall over four seasons; Fired)
New Head Coach: TBA

North Dakota

Previous: Bubba Schweigert (66-57 over 11 seasons; Stepped Down)
New Head Coach: TBA

Northern Iowa

Previous: Mark Farley (183-112 overall over 24 seasons; Retired)
New Head Coach: TBA

Prairie View A&M

Previous: Bubba McDowell (17-18 overall over three seasons; Not Renewed)
New Head Coach: TBA

Valparaiso

Previous: Landon Fox (21-42 overall over six seasons; Not Renewed)
New Head Coach: TBA

