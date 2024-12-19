2024 FCS Football Central All-American Team
The third annual FCS Football Central All-American Team is here. The All-American team features 119 players representing 12 FCS conferences and 60 schools. South Dakota State, Montana State, and South Dakota lead the nation with eight selections.
Below are the best players from across FCS football in 2024.
2024 FCS Football Central All-American Team
First-Team Offense:
QB: Cam Miller (North Dakota State)
QB: Tommy Mellott (Montana State)
RB: Targhee Lambson (Southern Utah)
RB: Kayvon Britten (Tarleton State)
WR: Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington)
WR: Darius Cooper (Tarleton State)
WR: Jalen Walthall (Incarnate Word)
TE: Rohan Jones (Montana State)
OL: Charles Grant (William & Mary)
OL: Gus Miller (South Dakota State)
OL: Grey Zabel (North Dakota State)
OL: Marcus Wehr (Montana State)
OL: Bryce Henderson (South Dakota)
OL: Jackson Slater (Sacramento State)
AP: Lan Larison (UC Davis)
First-Team Defense:
DL: David Walker (Central Arkansas)
DL: Mi'Quise Grace (South Dakota)
DL: Eli Mostaert (North Dakota State)
DL: Jeremiah Grant (Richmond)
DL: Arias Nash (Mercer)
LB: Adam Bock (South Dakota State)
LB: AJ Pena (Rhode Island)
LB: Noah Martin (Samford)
LB: Bryce Norman (Southeast Missouri State)
LB: David Meyer (UC Davis)
DB: TJ Moore (Mercer)
DB: Jalen Jones (William & Mary)
DB: Dennis Shorter (South Dakota)
DB: Tucker Large (South Dakota State)
DB: Myles Redding (Mercer)
DB: Hayden McDonald (Columbia)
First-Team Special Teams:
K: Gabe Panikowski (Idaho State)
P: Jeff Yurk (Elon)
KR: Jermaine Corbett (Merrimack)
PR: Junior Bergen (Montana)
AP: Michael Wortham (Eastern Washington)
Second-Team Offense:
QB: Miles Hastings (UC Davis)
QB: Maverick McIvor (Abilene Christian)
RB: Scottre Humphrey (Montana State)
RB: Roland Dempster (Stony Brook)
RB: Malachi Hosley (Penn)
WR: Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)
WR: Griffin Wilde (South Dakota State)
WR: Landon Ruggieri (Bryant)
WR: Cooper Barkate (Harvard)
TE: Carter Runyon (Towson)
OL: Joey Lombard (South Dakota)
OL: Evan Beernsten (South Dakota State)
OL: Delby Lemieux (Dartmouth)
OL: Conner Moore (Montana State)
OL: Reid Williams (Chattanooga)
OL: Mason Miller (North Dakota State)
AP: Sam Hicks (Abilene Christian)
Second-Team Defense:
DL: Elijah Williams (Morgan State)
DL: Ckelby Givens (Southern)
DL: Brody Grebe (Montana State)
DL: Rushawn Lawrence (Stony Brook)
DL: Josiah Silver (New Hampshire)
DL: Brayden Manely (Mercer)
LB: Gideon Lampron (Dayton)
LB: Caleb Francl (South Dakota State)
LB: Gary Bryant III (South Dakota)
LB: Isaac Dowling (Mercer)
LB: Riley Wilson (Montana)
LB: Jaylon Sharpe (UT Martin)
DB: Rex Connors (UC Davis)
DB: Tommy McCormick (Idaho)
DB: Nahil Perkins (Fordham)
DB: Dalys Beanum (South Dakota State)
DB: Mason Chambers (Incarnate Word)
DB: TaMuarion Wilson (Central Arkansas)
Second-Team Special Teams:
K: DC Pippen (Southeast Missouri State)
P: James Platte (The Citadel)
KR: Chandler Brayboy (Elon)
PR: Darius Lewis (Southeastern Louisiana)
AP: Brayden Smith (Mercer)
Third-Team Offense:
QB: Derek Robertson (Monmouth)
QB: Zach Calzada (Incarnate Word)
RB: Irv Mulligan (Jackson State)
RB: Charles Pierre Jr. (South Dakota)
RB: J'Mari Taylor (North Carolina Central)
RB: Amar Johnson (South Dakota State)
WR: Ja'seem Reed (San Diego)
WR: Matthew Henry (Western Illinois)
WR: Roy Alexander (Incarnate Word)
WR: Dorian Anderson (Southeast Missouri State)
TE: Lance Mason (Missouri State)
OL: Joe Cotton (South Dakota)
OL: Evan Henry (Jackson State)
OL: Wyatt Hansen (Eastern Washington)
OL: Titan Fleischmann (Montana State)
OL: Jaison Williams (Youngstown State)
OL: Payton Collins (Eastern Kentucky)
AP: ShunDerrick Powell (Central Arkansas)
AP: Travis Theis (South Dakota)
Third-Team Defense:
DL: Jeremiah Williams (Jackson State)
DL: Keyshawn James-Newby (Idaho)
DL: Kemari Munier-Bailey (Weber State)
DL: Malachi Bailey (Alcorn State)
DL: Christian Dowell (UT Martin)
DL: Treqwan Thomas (Alabama State)
LB: Brandon Tucker Jr. (East Texas A&M)
LB: Andrew Jones (Grambling State)
LB: Brendan Bell (Villanova)
LB: Ben Bogle (Southern Illinois)
LB: Will Shaffer (Abilene Christian)
LB: Chris Hunter Jr. (UT Martin)
DB: James Burgess (Alabama State)
DB: Jordy Lowery (Western Carolina)
DB: Boogie Trotter (Tennessee State)
DB: Mike Smith Jr. (Eastern Kentucky)
DB: Wande Owens (New Hampshire)
DB: Alex McLaughlin (Northern Arizona)
DB: Saiku White (Lafayette)
Third-Team Special Teams:
K: Chris Campos (Stephen F. Austin)
P: Brendon Kilpatrick (Youngstown State)
KR: CJ Evans Jr. (Tennessee State)
PR: Taco Dowler (Montana State)
AP: Travis Terrell Jr. (Jackson State)
2024 FCS Football Central Freshman All-American Team
