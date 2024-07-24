Fcs Football Central

2024 FCS Football Conference Preseason Polls

Zachary McKinnell

South Dakota State runs onto the field with U.S. flags before the game against Missouri State
South Dakota State runs onto the field with U.S. flags before the game against Missouri State / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA
In this story:

The 2024 college football season is quickly approaching, and the arrival of conference media days is the start of the final stretch of the offseason.

Each conference has released a preseason predicted order of finish, voted on by the league's head coaches and other established voters. The Pioneer League will release its preseason poll on July 30, while the Ivy League will conclude media days on Aug. 5.

Below is the predicted order of finish for each FCS conference.

Big Sky

Coaches Poll:
1. Montana (10 first-place votes)
2. Montana State (1)
3. Idaho
4. UC Davis
5. Sacramento State
6. Weber State
7. Northern Arizona
8. Eastern Washington
9. Portland State
10. Idaho State
11. Northern Colorado
12. Cal Poly

Media Poll:
1. Montana (26 first-place votes)
2. Montana State (9)
3. Idaho (2)
4. UC Davis (1)
5. Sacramento State
6. Eastern Washington
7. Weber State
8. Idaho State
9. Northern Arizona
10. Portland State
11. Cal Poly
12. Northern Colorado

Big South-OVC

1. UT Martin (5 first-place votes)
2. Eastern Illinois (2)
3. SEMO (2)
4. Tennessee State
5. Gardner-Webb
6. Charleston Southern
7. Tennessee Tech
8. Lindenwood
9. Western Illinois

CAA

1. Villanova (9 first-place votes)
2. Richmond (1)
3. UAlbany (3)
4. William & Mary
5. Delaware
6. Elon
7. New Hampshire
8. Rhode Island
9. Towson
10. Monmouth
11. Campbell
12. Hampton
13. Maine
14. North Carolina A&T
15. Bryant
16. Stony Brook

MEAC

1. North Carolina Central (4 first-place votes)
2. Howard (4)
3. Morgan State (1)
4. South Carolina State (2)
5. Norfolk State (1)
6. Delaware State

MVFC

1. South Dakota State (42 first-place votes)
2. North Dakota State (1)
3. South Dakota
4. Southern Illinois
5. North Dakota
6. Illinois State
7. Youngstown State
8. Northern Iowa
9. Missouri State (1)
10. Indiana State
11. Murray State

NEC

1. Duquesne (5 first-place votes)
2. Saint Francis (1)
3. Robert Morris
4. Long Island (1)
5. Stonehill
6. Wagner
7. Central Connecticut State

Ineligible for NEC Championship: Mercyhurst

Patriot League

1. Lafayette (12 first-place votes)
2. Holy Cross
3. Fordham (1)
4. Colgate (1)
5. Georgetown
6. Lehigh
7. Bucknell

SoCon

1. Chattanooga (5 first-place votes)
2. Furman (3)
3. Western Carolina (1)
4. Mercer
5. Samford
6. ETSU
7. VMI
8. Wofford
9. The Citadel

Southland

1. Nicholls (9 first-place votes)
2. Incarnate Word (8)
3. Southeastern Louisiana
4. Lamar (1)
5. Stephen F. Austin
6. McNeese State
7. Houston Christian
8. Texas A&M-Commerce
9. Northwestern State

SWAC

East Division:
1. Alabama State (11 first-place votes)
2. Florida A&M (6)
3. Jackson State (2)
4. Alabama A&M (4)
5. Bethune-Cookman
6. Mississippi Valley State

West Division:
1. Alcorn State (11 first-place votes)
2. Prairie View A&M (8)
3. Grambling State (4)
4. Southern (1)
5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
6. Texas Southern

UAC

1. Central Arkansas (5 first-place votes)
2. Tarleton State (3)
3. Southern Utah
4. Eastern Kentucky
5. Austin Peay (1)
6. Abilene Christian
7. North Alabama
8. Utah Tech
9. West Georgia

More FCS Football News

2024 FCS Football Central Preseason All-American Team
63 FCS Players Earn Spot On Shrine Bowl 1000 List
2024 Big South-OVC Preview

Published |Modified
Zachary McKinnell

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.