2024 FCS Football Conference Preseason Polls
The 2024 college football season is quickly approaching, and the arrival of conference media days is the start of the final stretch of the offseason.
Each conference has released a preseason predicted order of finish, voted on by the league's head coaches and other established voters. The Pioneer League will release its preseason poll on July 30, while the Ivy League will conclude media days on Aug. 5.
Below is the predicted order of finish for each FCS conference.
Big Sky
Coaches Poll:
1. Montana (10 first-place votes)
2. Montana State (1)
3. Idaho
4. UC Davis
5. Sacramento State
6. Weber State
7. Northern Arizona
8. Eastern Washington
9. Portland State
10. Idaho State
11. Northern Colorado
12. Cal Poly
Media Poll:
1. Montana (26 first-place votes)
2. Montana State (9)
3. Idaho (2)
4. UC Davis (1)
5. Sacramento State
6. Eastern Washington
7. Weber State
8. Idaho State
9. Northern Arizona
10. Portland State
11. Cal Poly
12. Northern Colorado
Big South-OVC
1. UT Martin (5 first-place votes)
2. Eastern Illinois (2)
3. SEMO (2)
4. Tennessee State
5. Gardner-Webb
6. Charleston Southern
7. Tennessee Tech
8. Lindenwood
9. Western Illinois
CAA
1. Villanova (9 first-place votes)
2. Richmond (1)
3. UAlbany (3)
4. William & Mary
5. Delaware
6. Elon
7. New Hampshire
8. Rhode Island
9. Towson
10. Monmouth
11. Campbell
12. Hampton
13. Maine
14. North Carolina A&T
15. Bryant
16. Stony Brook
MEAC
1. North Carolina Central (4 first-place votes)
2. Howard (4)
3. Morgan State (1)
4. South Carolina State (2)
5. Norfolk State (1)
6. Delaware State
MVFC
1. South Dakota State (42 first-place votes)
2. North Dakota State (1)
3. South Dakota
4. Southern Illinois
5. North Dakota
6. Illinois State
7. Youngstown State
8. Northern Iowa
9. Missouri State (1)
10. Indiana State
11. Murray State
NEC
1. Duquesne (5 first-place votes)
2. Saint Francis (1)
3. Robert Morris
4. Long Island (1)
5. Stonehill
6. Wagner
7. Central Connecticut State
Ineligible for NEC Championship: Mercyhurst
Patriot League
1. Lafayette (12 first-place votes)
2. Holy Cross
3. Fordham (1)
4. Colgate (1)
5. Georgetown
6. Lehigh
7. Bucknell
SoCon
1. Chattanooga (5 first-place votes)
2. Furman (3)
3. Western Carolina (1)
4. Mercer
5. Samford
6. ETSU
7. VMI
8. Wofford
9. The Citadel
Southland
1. Nicholls (9 first-place votes)
2. Incarnate Word (8)
3. Southeastern Louisiana
4. Lamar (1)
5. Stephen F. Austin
6. McNeese State
7. Houston Christian
8. Texas A&M-Commerce
9. Northwestern State
SWAC
East Division:
1. Alabama State (11 first-place votes)
2. Florida A&M (6)
3. Jackson State (2)
4. Alabama A&M (4)
5. Bethune-Cookman
6. Mississippi Valley State
West Division:
1. Alcorn State (11 first-place votes)
2. Prairie View A&M (8)
3. Grambling State (4)
4. Southern (1)
5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
6. Texas Southern
UAC
1. Central Arkansas (5 first-place votes)
2. Tarleton State (3)
3. Southern Utah
4. Eastern Kentucky
5. Austin Peay (1)
6. Abilene Christian
7. North Alabama
8. Utah Tech
9. West Georgia