Top Single-Season Passing Performances In FCS Football History
- Southeastern Louisiana Lions
- Jackson State Tigers
- Eastern Washington Eagles
- Fordham Rams
- UIW Cardinals
- Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Presbyterian Blue Hose
- James Madison Dukes
- Richmond Spiders
- Old Dominion Monarchs
- Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Sam Houston State Bearkats
- Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Samford Bulldogs
- Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Grambling State Tigers
- Weber State Wildcats
- Villanova Wildcats
- Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Alcorn State Braves
- Montana Grizzlies
- Towson Tigers
- Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Portland State Vikings
- Holy Cross Crusaders
Since the inception of the FCS, formerly Division I-AA, in 1978, there has been a long history of elite quarterbacks. Multiple Super Bowl MVPs and NFL Hall of Famers have started their careers at this level.
The following is a list of the Top 10 individual passing seasons within each decade, ranked by passing yards in that season. In the coming days, we will also look at running backs, wide receivers, and defensive players through the decades of FCS football.
2020s:
1. 5,124 - Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana (44 TDs, 2021)
2. 5,055 - Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington (46 TDs, 2021)
3. 4,891 - Tim DeMorat, Fordham (56 TDs, 2022)
4. 4,686 - Lindsey Scott Jr., Incarnate Word (60 TDs, 2022)
5. 4,648 - Cameron Ward, Incarnate Word (47 TDs, 2021)
6. 3,956 - Parker McKinney, Eastern Kentucky (33 TDs, 2022)
7. 3,934 - Ren Hefley, Presbyterian (39 TDs, 2021)
8. 3,779 - Cole Johnson, James Madison (41 TDs, 2021)
9. 3,758 - Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State (40 TDs, 2022)
10. 3,614 - Reece Udinski, Richmond (29 TDs, 2022)
2010s:
1. 5,160 - Gage Gubrud, Eastern Washington (48 TDs, 2016)
2. 5,076 - Taylor Heinicke, Old Dominion (44 TDs, 2012)
3. 5,050 - Jimmy Garoppolo, Eastern Illinois (53 TDs, 2013)
4. 5,003 - Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State (45 TDs, 2017)
5. 4,994 - Vernon Adams, Eastern Washington (55 TDs, 2013)
6. 4,602 - Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State (57 TDs, 2016)
7. 4,380 - Michael Nebrich, Fordham (35 TDs, 2013)
8. 4,378 - Chris Lum, Lehigh (32 TDs, 2011)
9. 4,283 - Devlin Hodges, Samford (32 TDs, 2018)
10. 4,268 - Brady Attaway, Stephen F. Austin (32 TDs, 2013)
2000s:
1. 4,588 - Dustin Long, Sam Houston State (39 TDs, 2004)
2. 4,483 - Bruce Eugene, Grambling State (43 TDs, 2002)
3. 4,460 - Cameron Higgins, Weber State (36 TDs, 2008)
4. 4,360 - Bruce Eugene, Grambling State (56 TDs, 2005)
5. 4,305 - Brett Gordon, Villanova (36 TDs, 2002)
6. 4,263 - Joe Flacco, Delaware (23 TDs, 2007)
7. 4,240 - Martin Hankins, Southeastern Louisiana (35 TDs, 2004)
8. 4,124 - Jeremy Moses, Stephen F. Austin (40 TDs, 2009)
9. 4,026 - Jeremy Moses, Stephen F. Austin (41 TDs, 2008)
10. 4,003 - Erik Meyer, Eastern Washington (30 TDs, 2005)
1990s:
1. 4,863 - Steve McNair, Alcorn State (44 TDs; 1994)
2. 4,176 - Dave Dickenson, Montana (38 TDs; 1995)
3. 4,168 - Joe Lee, Towson (22 TDs; 1999)
4. 4,125 - Jamie Martin, Weber State (35 TDs; 1991)
5. 3,700 - Jamie Martin, Weber State (23 TDs; 1990)
6. 3,640 - Dave Dickenson, Montana (32 TDs; 1993)
7. 3,615 - Brian Ah Yat, Montana (42 TDs; 1996)
8. 3,565 - Glenn Kempa, Lehigh (31 TDs; 1991)
9. 3,554 - Giovanni Carmazzi, Hofstra (27 TDs; 1997)
10. 3,541 - Steve McNair, Alcorn State (29 TDs; 1992)
1970s & 1980s:
1. 4,557 - Willie Totten, Mississippi Valley State (56 TDs; 1984)
2. 4,094 - Neil Lomax, Portland State (37 TDs; 1980)
3. 4,041 - Josh Friesz, Idaho (31 TDs; 1989)
4. 3,950 - Neil Lomax, Portland State (26 TDs; 1979)
5. 3,914 - Todd Hammel, Stephen F. Austin (34 TDs; 1989)
6. 3,843 - Sean Payton, Eastern Illinois (28 TDs, 1984)
7. 3,677 - Jeff Wiley, Holy Cross (34 TDs, 1987)
8. 3,125 - Mike Smith, Northern Iowa (27 TDs, 1986)
* FCS statistics are limited from 1978-89. The eight players above are some of the top quarterbacks from those seasons who have verified single-season statistics.