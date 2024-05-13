Fcs Football Central

Top Single-Season Passing Performances In FCS Football History

Timothy Rosario

Jan 5, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Eric Barriere (3) rolls out in the first quarter against the North Dakota State Bison in the Division I Football Championship at Toyota Stadium.
Jan 5, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Eric Barriere (3) rolls out in the first quarter against the North Dakota State Bison in the Division I Football Championship at Toyota Stadium. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Since the inception of the FCS, formerly Division I-AA, in 1978, there has been a long history of elite quarterbacks. Multiple Super Bowl MVPs and NFL Hall of Famers have started their careers at this level.

The following is a list of the Top 10 individual passing seasons within each decade, ranked by passing yards in that season. In the coming days, we will also look at running backs, wide receivers, and defensive players through the decades of FCS football.

2020s:

Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY

1. 5,124 - Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana (44 TDs, 2021)
2. 5,055 - Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington (46 TDs, 2021)
3. 4,891 - Tim DeMorat, Fordham (56 TDs, 2022)
4. 4,686 - Lindsey Scott Jr., Incarnate Word (60 TDs, 2022)
5. 4,648 - Cameron Ward, Incarnate Word (47 TDs, 2021)
6. 3,956 - Parker McKinney, Eastern Kentucky (33 TDs, 2022)
7. 3,934 - Ren Hefley, Presbyterian (39 TDs, 2021)
8. 3,779 - Cole Johnson, James Madison (41 TDs, 2021)
9. 3,758 - Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State (40 TDs, 2022)
10. 3,614 - Reece Udinski, Richmond (29 TDs, 2022)

2010s:

Dec 13, 2013; Charleston, IL, USA; Eastern Illinois Panthers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Towson Tigers at O'Brien Field.
Dec 13, 2013; Charleston, IL, USA; Eastern Illinois Panthers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Towson Tigers at O'Brien Field. / Bradley Leeb-USA TODAY Sports

1. 5,160 - Gage Gubrud, Eastern Washington (48 TDs, 2016)
2. 5,076 - Taylor Heinicke, Old Dominion (44 TDs, 2012)
3. 5,050 - Jimmy Garoppolo, Eastern Illinois (53 TDs, 2013)
4. 5,003 - Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State (45 TDs, 2017)
5. 4,994 - Vernon Adams, Eastern Washington (55 TDs, 2013)
6. 4,602 - Jeremiah Briscoe, Sam Houston State (57 TDs, 2016)
7. 4,380 - Michael Nebrich, Fordham (35 TDs, 2013)
8. 4,378 - Chris Lum, Lehigh (32 TDs, 2011)
9. 4,283 - Devlin Hodges, Samford (32 TDs, 2018)
10. 4,268 - Brady Attaway, Stephen F. Austin (32 TDs, 2013)

2000s:

Delaware quarterback Joe Flacco throws behind the protection of tight end Ben Patrick (8) and lineman Kheon Hendricks in the second half of the Blue Hens' win over William and Mary, 28-14, at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2006, in Newark, Del.
Delaware quarterback Joe Flacco throws behind the protection of tight end Ben Patrick (8) and lineman Kheon Hendricks in the second half of the Blue Hens' win over William and Mary, 28-14, at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2006, in Newark, Del. / William Bretzger, The News Journal

1. 4,588 - Dustin Long, Sam Houston State (39 TDs, 2004)
2. 4,483 - Bruce Eugene, Grambling State (43 TDs, 2002)
3. 4,460 - Cameron Higgins, Weber State (36 TDs, 2008)
4. 4,360 - Bruce Eugene, Grambling State (56 TDs, 2005)
5. 4,305 - Brett Gordon, Villanova (36 TDs, 2002)
6. 4,263 - Joe Flacco, Delaware (23 TDs, 2007)
7. 4,240 - Martin Hankins, Southeastern Louisiana (35 TDs, 2004)
8. 4,124 - Jeremy Moses, Stephen F. Austin (40 TDs, 2009)
9. 4,026 - Jeremy Moses, Stephen F. Austin (41 TDs, 2008)
10. 4,003 - Erik Meyer, Eastern Washington (30 TDs, 2005)

1990s:

Alcorn State quarterback Steve McNair (No. 9)
Alcorn State quarterback Steve McNair (No. 9) / Alcorn State Athletics

1. 4,863 - Steve McNair, Alcorn State (44 TDs; 1994)
2. 4,176 - Dave Dickenson, Montana (38 TDs; 1995)
3. 4,168 - Joe Lee, Towson (22 TDs; 1999)
4. 4,125 - Jamie Martin, Weber State (35 TDs; 1991)
5. 3,700 - Jamie Martin, Weber State (23 TDs; 1990)
6. 3,640 - Dave Dickenson, Montana (32 TDs; 1993)
7. 3,615 - Brian Ah Yat, Montana (42 TDs; 1996)
8. 3,565 - Glenn Kempa, Lehigh (31 TDs; 1991)
9. 3,554 - Giovanni Carmazzi, Hofstra (27 TDs; 1997)
10. 3,541 - Steve McNair, Alcorn State (29 TDs; 1992)

1970s & 1980s:

Portland State quarterback Neil Lomax (No. 11)
Portland State quarterback Neil Lomax (No. 11) / Portland State Athletics

1. 4,557 - Willie Totten, Mississippi Valley State (56 TDs; 1984)
2. 4,094 - Neil Lomax, Portland State (37 TDs; 1980)
3. 4,041 - Josh Friesz, Idaho (31 TDs; 1989)
4. 3,950 - Neil Lomax, Portland State (26 TDs; 1979)
5. 3,914 - Todd Hammel, Stephen F. Austin (34 TDs; 1989)
6. 3,843 - Sean Payton, Eastern Illinois (28 TDs, 1984)
7. 3,677 - Jeff Wiley, Holy Cross (34 TDs, 1987)
8. 3,125 - Mike Smith, Northern Iowa (27 TDs, 1986)

* FCS statistics are limited from 1978-89. The eight players above are some of the top quarterbacks from those seasons who have verified single-season statistics.

