2024 Cal Poly Football Preview
2023 Record: 3-8 (1-7 Big Sky)
Returning Starters: 18 (9 Off, 9 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 89
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 110
Returning All-Conference Players: Elijah Ponder (1st Team; DL)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Victory Johnson (Colorado; LB)
The Mustangs experienced plenty of growing pains in their first season under head coach Paul Wulff. It was a rebuilding season for a program that has not finished above .500 since 2016. The Mustangs will have experience at multiple key positions, but massive improvements on both sides of the ball will still be needed to take the next step forward as a program.
Quarterback Sam Huard's unexpected transfer will thrust Bo Kelly into the spotlight next season. He will also have to compete with Jaden Jones for the starting quarterback spot this offseason. Kelly saw action in seven games last season, recording 630 passing yards and four touchdowns. He passed for a career-high 262 yards and two touchdowns against Idaho. Jones started three games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury, passing for 655 yards and five touchdowns.
The biggest question mark for the Mustangs will be the rushing attack. Cal Poly ranked last in the Big Sky with only six rushing touchdowns last season and only averaged 75.3 yards per game on the ground. Running back Paul Holyfield Jr. returns after rushing for 193 yards and one touchdown last season. Aiden Ramos and Kendric Sanders are two weapons that could step into bigger roles next season as redshirt freshmen.
The Mustangs struggled defensively, allowing 39.5 points and 408.9 yards per game last season. All-American defensive end Elijah Ponder returns after leading the team with 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. The challenge will be developing another EDGE threat to pair with Ponder, but the Mustangs return plenty of experience at defensive tackle. Antonio Vakame, Josh Ngaluafe, and Soni Finau all return next season. The trio combined for 34 total tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss last season.
Another challenge for the Mustangs will be replacing cornerback Donovan Saunders, who transferred to Texas A&M this offseason. Xavier Oliphant and Kai Rapolla return at cornerback, while safety Brian Dukes returns after ranking third on the team with 50 total tackles. Cal Poly only forced four interceptions last season, which ranked No. 115 nationally and last in the Big Sky.
Wulff and his coaching staff are laying the groundwork as Cal Poly has made waves on the recruiting trail. The Mustangs have signed top-five recruiting classes in back-to-back seasons. Wulff has made significant strides to improve the roster, but expect the 2024 season to be another rebuilding year as the Mustangs look to close the gap in the Big Sky.