2024 FCS Playoffs: Semifinals Scoreboard

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott / Montana State Athletics
Below are the results from both semifinal games of the FCS Playoffs.

2024 FCS Playoffs Scoreboard (Semifinals)

Final. 17. 2500. FCS Semifinal (2024). 31. 2333

Montana State:

Tommy Mellott (QB): 8-of-17, 134 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 125 rushing yards 2 rushing TDs

Adam Jones (RB): 18 carries, 66 rushing yards, 3.7 YPC

Taco Dowler (WR): 4 receptions, 94 receiving yards, 23.5 YPC, 1 receiving TD

Scottre Humphrey (RB): 11 carries, 35 rushing yards, 3.2 YPC, 1 rushing TD

South Dakota:

Aidan Bouman (QB): 20-of-29, 236 passing yards

Travis Theis (RB): 15 carries, 116 rushing yards, 7.7 YPC, 1 rushing TD, 80 receiving yards

JJ Galbreath (TE): 6 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 11.3 YPC

Charles Pierre Jr. (RB): 3 carries, 51 rushing yards, 17 YPC, 1 rushing TD

21. 2496. FCS Semifinal (2024). 28. 2497. Final

North Dakota State:

Cam Miller (QB): 13-of-19, 179 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 93 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Bryce Lance (WR): 6 receptions, 125 receiving yards, 20.8 YPC, 3 receiving TDs

Logan Kopp (LB): 10 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs

Kody Huisman (DT): 6 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 forced fumble

South Dakota State:

Mark Gronowski (QB): 14-of-25, 204 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 50 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Amar Johnson (RB): 15 carries, 77 rushing yards, 5.1 YPC, 1 rushing TD

Griffin Wilde (WR): 4 receptions, 66 receiving yards, 16.5 YPC

Caleb Francl (LB): 6 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 PBU

FCS National Championship

No. 1 Montana State vs. No. 2 North Dakota State

Date: Jan. 6, 2025
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Location: Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)

FCS Playoff Schedule:

First Round: Nov. 30
Second Round: Dec. 7
Quarterfinals: Dec. 13-14
Semifinals: Dec. 21
FCS National Championship: Jan. 6, 2025 (7 p.m. ET, ABC)

