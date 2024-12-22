2024 FCS Playoffs: Semifinals Scoreboard
Below are the results from both semifinal games of the FCS Playoffs.
2024 FCS Playoffs Scoreboard (Semifinals)
Montana State:
Tommy Mellott (QB): 8-of-17, 134 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 125 rushing yards 2 rushing TDs
Adam Jones (RB): 18 carries, 66 rushing yards, 3.7 YPC
Taco Dowler (WR): 4 receptions, 94 receiving yards, 23.5 YPC, 1 receiving TD
Scottre Humphrey (RB): 11 carries, 35 rushing yards, 3.2 YPC, 1 rushing TD
South Dakota:
Aidan Bouman (QB): 20-of-29, 236 passing yards
Travis Theis (RB): 15 carries, 116 rushing yards, 7.7 YPC, 1 rushing TD, 80 receiving yards
JJ Galbreath (TE): 6 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 11.3 YPC
Charles Pierre Jr. (RB): 3 carries, 51 rushing yards, 17 YPC, 1 rushing TD
North Dakota State:
Cam Miller (QB): 13-of-19, 179 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 93 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Bryce Lance (WR): 6 receptions, 125 receiving yards, 20.8 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
Logan Kopp (LB): 10 total tackles, 2.0 TFLs
Kody Huisman (DT): 6 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 forced fumble
South Dakota State:
Mark Gronowski (QB): 14-of-25, 204 passing yards, 1 passing TD, 50 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD
Amar Johnson (RB): 15 carries, 77 rushing yards, 5.1 YPC, 1 rushing TD
Griffin Wilde (WR): 4 receptions, 66 receiving yards, 16.5 YPC
Caleb Francl (LB): 6 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 PBU
FCS National Championship
No. 1 Montana State vs. No. 2 North Dakota State
Date: Jan. 6, 2025
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Location: Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)
FCS Playoff Schedule:
First Round: Nov. 30
Second Round: Dec. 7
Quarterfinals: Dec. 13-14
Semifinals: Dec. 21
FCS National Championship: Jan. 6, 2025 (7 p.m. ET, ABC)
