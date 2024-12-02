2024 FCS Playoffs: First Round Recap
Lehigh 20, No. 9 Richmond 16
Quarterback Hayden Johnson connected with wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel for the game-winning touchdown with 6:21 remaining. Richmond wide receiver Quanye Veney muffed a punt two drives later, securing the upset victory for Lehigh. It was the first postseason win for the Hawks since 2011. Jamiel was the star of the game, leading the Hawks with ten receptions for 137 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Richmond's inability to score touchdowns in the red zone became the difference in the game. The Spiders only scored one touchdown in four red zone attempts while being limited to 1-of-3 on fourth down attempts. Aidan Singleton and Brycen Edwards combined for 24 total tackles and two pass breakups, while Jackson Dowd recorded seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and two pass breakups.
Up Next: Lehigh travels to No. 8 Idaho in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
No. 10 Rhode Island 21, Central Connecticut State 17
Rhode Island's defense suffocated Central Connecticut State, holding the Blue Devils to 271 total yards and 4.9 yards per play. The Rams sealed the game with 38 seconds remaining as defensive lineman Westley Neal Jr. intercepted quarterback Brady Olson. It was one of three Rhode Island interceptions, including a 42-yard pick-six from Emmanuel Gomes. A.J. Pena led the Rams with two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Malik Grant was the MVP on Saturday, leading the Rams with 223 rushing yards and averaging over 7.5 yards per carry. It was Grant's second straight 200-yard performance, who set the new single-season rushing record. Hunter Helms made his third consecutive start at quarterback, completing 18-of-28 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Up Next: Rhode Island travels to No. 7 Mercer in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
No. 11 Villanova 22, Eastern Kentucky 17
Villanova scored 13 unanswered points in the second half, overcoming an early 14-0 deficit to extend its home winning streak to 16 games. Kicker Ethan Gettman made two field goals in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Wildcats. Eastern Kentucky failed to convert on a last-second hail mary as time expired.
One of the most controversial calls of the season overshadowed Villanova's comeback victory. Eastern Kentucky led 17-16 late in the third quarter when a questionable review took a potential defensive touchdown away from the Colonels. The Wildcats kicked the game-winning field goal on that drive instead of the Colonels taking a 24-16 lead.
Eastern Kentucky struggled to establish its passing attack, finishing the game with only 75 passing yards. The Wildcats were led by quarterback Connor Watkins, who passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns while also generating 42 rushing yards. Freshman David Avit led the Wildcats with 94 rushing yards.
Up Next: Villanova travels to No. 6 Incarnate Word in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
No. 12 Illinois State 35, SEMO 27
Illinois State's defense allowed over 600 yards of total offense but forced eight turnovers in a thrilling victory over SEMO. The Redbirds scored 28 points off SEMO turnovers, including two defensive touchdowns. Defensive back Deondre Jackson posted six total tackles and two interceptions, while Jalan Gaines had an outstanding performance with 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent set the FCS Playoff record with 85 passing attempts and 567 passing yards. He completed 48-of-85 attempts for 567 passing yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. His 85 attempts tied the FCS record for passing attempts in a single game.
Quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse led the Redbirds with 277 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Redbirds struggled to run the ball, finishing the game with only 45 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging less than 1.5 yards per carry. Daniel Sobkowicz had another impressive performance, posting seven receptions for 136 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Up Next: Illinois State travels to No. 5 UC Davis in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
No. 13 Tarleton State 43, Drake 29
After an early 14-3 deficit, Tarleton State outscored the Bulldogs 40-15 over the next three quarters. It was the Texans' first postseason win at the FCS level as they made their FCS Playoff debut.
Tarleton State running back Kayvon Britten led the Texans with 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Texans were balanced offensively as Victor Gabalis recorded a season-high 337 passing yards with two touchdowns. Darius Cooper continued to shine, leading the Texans with 11 receptions for 190 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Drake struggled to establish the run, posting only 70 yards on 18 carries, but the Bulldogs found success through the air. Drake quarterback Luke Bailey completed 31-of-49 passes for 286 passing yards and three touchdowns but had two costly interceptions.
Up Next: Tarleton State travels to No. 4 South Dakota in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
No. 14 Montana 41, Tennessee State 27
It was another record-setting performance for Montana wide receiver Junior Bergen, who once again shined on the biggest stage. Bergen recorded two punt return touchdowns in the second half, tying the all-time FCS career record with eight. Kicker Ty Morrison also made 4-of-5 field goal attempts, including a career-long of 50 yards.
Montana's defense changed the game, holding the Tennessee State rushing attack to -19 yards and recording five sacks. Linebacker Riley Wilson led the Grizzlies with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, while Jaxon Lee led the defense with eight total tackles. Tennessee State wide receiver Karate Brenson led the Tigers with 11 receptions for 122 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
Eli Gillman sealed the game with a 59-yard highlight reel touchdown run with 1:58 remaining. Gillman finished the game with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Grizzlies leaned on their rushing attack, posting 254 rushing yards and averaging over 6.0 yards per carry.
Up Next: Montana travels to No. 3 South Dakota State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
No. 15 Abilene Christian 24, Northern Arizona 0
Even without starting quarterback Maverick McIvor, Abilene Christian dominated Northern Arizona for the program's first postseason win at the FCS level. It was the first shutout win for the Wildcats since 2011.
The Wildcats held the Lumberjacks to 194 total yards and 3.5 yards per carry. Abilene Christian dominated the line of scrimmage, posting ten tackles for loss and four sacks. Northern Arizona's offensive struggles started with the rushing attack, which averaged only 1.2 yards per carry. Will Shaffer and Jerry Lawson combined for 14 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
Running back Sam Hicks carried the offense, leading the Wildcats with 171 rushing yards and posting 64 receiving yards on five receptions. The Wildcats finished the game with 230 rushing yards and averaged over 6.5 yards per carry. In his first start, Carson Haggard completed 23-of-29 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Up Next: Abilene Christian travels to No. 2 North Dakota State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
UT Martin 41, No. 16 New Hampshire 10
UT Martin dominated New Hampshire for the program's second victory in the FCS Playoffs. New Hampshire's offense finished the game with only 124 total yards, 2.4 yards per play, and six first downs. The Wildcats crossed midfield three times, highlighting the UT Martin's defensive dominance.
The Skyhawks leaned on its rushing attack, posting 236 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Patrick Smith led the team with 71 rushing yards, while Glover Cook contributed 56 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Kinkead Dent completed 17-of-26 passes for 246 yards and one rushing touchdown. The Skyhawks dominated the possession time, holding the ball for over 40 minutes compared to only 19 minutes for New Hampshire.
New Hampshire's offensive struggles were highlighted by inefficiency on third down, converting on only 2-of-12 attempts. The Wildcats were also 0-for-4 on fourth-down attempts and finished with only one red zone opportunity. Michael Pleas led the Skyhawks with five total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.
Up Next: UT Martin travels to No. 1 Montana State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+.