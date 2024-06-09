2024 Northern Colorado Football Preview
2023 Record: 0-11 (0-8 Big Sky)
Returning Starters: 11 (6 Off, 5 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 110
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 111
Returning All-Conference Players: Marcus Howard (Honorable Mention; DL), Hunter Green (Honorable Mention; P)
Notable Incoming Transfers: McKel Brumfield (SEMO; OL), Jack Bacon (Stephen F. Austin; OL), Ryder MacGillivray (Utah State; WR)
Northern Colorado enters the 2024 season aiming to pivot from a winless 0-11 first season under head coach Ed Lamb. The Bears finished near the bottom in most major statistical categories on both sides of the ball. Northern Colorado ranked last in the Big Sky for total offense and No. 11 for total defense.
The Bears return their leading rusher from a season ago, David Afari, who rushed for over 600 yards last season. Darius Stewart also returns after seeing significant playing time at running back. Jamarii Robinson returns after finishing second on the team with 490 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
The offense will need better quarterback play if the Bears expect to win more games next season. Redshirt sophomore Shea Kuykendall is expected to step into the QB1 role after passing for 454 yards in four games. The Bears were held to under 200 passing yards in six games last season, including two with under 100 passing yards.
Northern Colorado struggled defensively last season, allowing almost 500 yards and 33.6 points per game. Defensive end Marcus Howard returns after leading the Bears with eight tackles for loss and six sacks. The defensive line could be the bright spot as multiple major contributors return, but questions remain about the secondary. Safety Franky Morales is the most experienced returning defensive back after playing 300+ snaps last season.