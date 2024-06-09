2024 Sacramento State Football Preview
2023 Record: 8-5 (4-4 Big Sky)
Returning Starters: 10 (8 Off, 2 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 22
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 73
Returning All-Conference Players: Jackson Slater (1st Team; OL), Jared Gipson (2nd Team; WR), Nathan Mejia (Honorable Mention; OL), Cal McGough (Honorable Mention; P)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Murvin Kenion (Idaho; DB), Will Leota (Utah Tech; LB), Colby Warkentin (Abilene Christian; DL), Jay Rudolph (San Diego State; TE), Makai Cope (Utah; WR), Jalen Williams (Fresno State; DB), Dejuan Butler (California; DB), Bryson Summers (Coastal Carolina; OL)
Sacramento State extended its streak of FCS Playoff appearances under first-year head coach Andy Thompson. The Hornets enter the 2024 season with plenty of experience on offense but face a tough defensive rebuild after losing nine starters this offseason.
Despite losing multiple starters, Thompson did an excellent job finding experience in the transfer portal this offseason. The Hornets added Idaho safety Murvin Kenion III and Utah Tech linebacker Will Leota, both earned All-Conference selections at their last program. Safety Gavin Davis-Smith will lead the secondary after recording 64 total tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups in 2023.
Three of the four starters from last year's defensive line are gone, which creates a major question mark for the Hornets. Defensive tackle Tyler Hardeman returns, while Ben Ahio and Josh Cashiola are expected to step into starting roles at defensive end. The Hornets also signed Abilene Christian defensive lineman Colby Warkentin, who saw action in 20 games for the Wildcats.
Sacramento State will have one of the most experienced offenses in the conference, led by quarterback Kaiden Bennett. Bennett showed flashes of being one of the top quarterbacks in the subdivision, including impressive performances in wins over Stanford and North Dakota.
Bennett will be surrounded with plenty of weapons as three of the top four wide receivers return next season. Jared Gipson will lead the unit after finishing last season with 657 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Anderson Grover and Devin Gandy also return after recording over 400 receiving yards last season.
The biggest offensive question mark will be the rushing attack after Marcus Fulcher's departure. Elijah Tau-Tolliver is an experienced option, having played in 13 games last season and rushing for 387 yards and seven touchdowns. Zeke Burnett, who earned significant playing time as a redshirt freshman, has the potential to emerge as a solid No. 2 option for the Hornets.
All-American Jackson Slater will lead one of the best offensive line units in the FCS. The Hornets return four starters who have over 80 combined starts, including Slater and All-Big Sky honorable mention Nathan Mejia. Sacramento State allowed the third-fewest sacks in the conference last season.