2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Cal Poly EDGE Elijah Ponder
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Career Statistics: 151 total tackles, 38.5 TFLs, 23.5 sacks, 1 INT, 8 PBUs, 3 forced fumbles
Accolades: FCS All-American Selection (2023), 1st Team All-Big Sky Selection (2023), 2X All-Big Sky Honorable Mention (2021-22)
Background Report:
Elijah Ponder attended Bishop Amat High School. A standout athlete in both football and basketball, Ponder's versatility and athleticism were evident early on. In football, he split time between outside linebacker and defensive end. As a junior in 2018, Ponder tallied nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 41 total tackles over ten games.
After graduating, Ponder took his talents to California Polytechnic State University in 2020. His freshman year saw limited action, appearing in three games and recording just three tackles. In 2021, he returned as a redshirt freshman and began to carve out a significant role for the Aggies. He played in 11 games, contributing 35 tackles, including 28 solo stops, while forcing two fumbles, deflecting five passes, and an interception.
Ponder's steady improvement continued through the 2022 and 2023 seasons, where he solidified his role as a key playmaker for Cal Poly. As a redshirt sophomore in 2022, he racked up 36 tackles and added another pass deflection to his stat sheet. His most productive season came in 2023, where he totaled 52 tackles, including 33 solo stops, 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and forced a fumble while recovering another. Now entering his redshirt senior year in 2024, Ponder is poised to cap off his college career and make his case as a legitimate NFL prospect.
Scouting Report:
Elijah Ponder is a versatile edge rusher who brings a unique blend of size, strength, and agility to the field. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 260 lbs, he has above-average height and a stout, muscular build that gives him the physical tools needed to excel in a variety of defensive roles. Ponder's well-developed lower half and strong core provide him with the power to take on blockers and hold his ground at the line of scrimmage.
Ponder demonstrates above-average lateral quickness and short-area burst, allowing him to change direction fluidly and chase down plays from the backside. He also showcases good closing speed, which makes him a reliable tackler in pursuit. His ability to bend and dip around blockers is functional, enabling him to flatten the corner and apply pressure as a pass rusher. However, this aggressive pursuit can sometimes lead to losing outside contain, especially against perimeter runs.
Ponder's upper body strength is another standout attribute. He has shown the ability to shed blockers with violent hands, using his punch and grip strength to disengage and make plays in the backfield. His leverage and stout anchor make him comfortable both in a traditional three-point stance with his hand in the dirt or standing up as an outside linebacker. This versatility makes him an ideal fit in an odd-front defense as a Sam linebacker, where he can play multiple roles depending on the alignment.
As a pass rusher, Ponder's explosiveness off the snap is noticeable. He has a quick get-off and the ability to generate immediate pressure, particularly when aligned outside the tackle. His pass-rush repertoire is still developing, but he has shown proficiency with an inside counter move and the strength to convert speed to power. Ponder's violent hand usage and good vision allow him to react quickly to blockers' movements, while his agility helps him navigate through the pocket. His ability to cover shallow zones adds another layer to his skill set, making him a potential option for short coverage assignments in a hybrid role.
Projection:
Elijah Ponder projects as an adequate NFL rotational prospect with the potential to be a valuable contributor in a scheme that maximizes his versatility. His size, physicality, and ability to rush the passer from multiple alignments make him an appealing option for teams utilizing an odd-front defense, particularly as a Sam linebacker. In this role, Ponder's skill set can be fully leveraged, allowing him to set the edge, rush the passer, and drop into coverage as needed.
