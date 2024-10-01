2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Montana State OL Marcus Wehr
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 300 pounds
Career Statistics: 28 Career Games, 1,228 Career Snaps, 0 Sacks Allowed, 6 Pressures Allowed
Accolades: Consensus 1st Team FCS All-American (2023), 1st Team All-Big Sky Selection (2023), Bruce Feldman's Freaks List (2024), PFF's Highest-Graded Division I Offensive Tackle (2023)
Background Report:
Growing up in Billings, Wehr attended Billings Central Catholic High School, where he excelled as both an offensive and defensive lineman. His development continued steadily throughout high school, and by his senior season in 2018, Wehr had established himself as a dominant two-way player. During his senior season, Wehr recorded 46 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and five sacks, while adding a pass deflection and a fumble recovery over 12 games.
Wehr took his talents to Montana State University in 2019, initially joining as a freshman defensive lineman. His early years were marked by limited action and a developmental redshirt period that spanned multiple seasons. However, in 2022, Wehr made a significant transition, moving from the defensive line to the offensive line, playing offensive tackle. His ability to adapt and thrive in a new position led to him appearing in seven games during his sophomore season. By his junior year in 2023, Wehr had solidified himself as a cornerstone of the offensive front, appearing in 12 games and earning First Team All-America and All-Big Sky honors.
Scouting Report:
Marcus Wehr is an offensive guard who brings a rare blend of physicality, athleticism, and technical skills to the position. At 6-foot-3 and 300 lbs, he has above-average height for a guard. He also has a solid body composition and a well-developed lower half, providing a strong base. His build and strength allow him to be a force at the line of scrimmage, particularly in run-blocking.
Wehr’s skill set is ideally suited for a zone-blocking scheme, where his lateral quickness and acceleration to the second level can be maximized. His explosive burst off the snap is one of his standout traits, giving him an advantage in reaching blocks quickly and maintaining leverage against defenders. Wehr displays good core strength and leg drive, allowing him to move defenders off their spots and create running lanes. He maintains a square base, with efficient hand placement and grip strength, enabling him to latch onto defenders and sustain blocks through the whistle. His finishing ability is also a highlight, as he consistently looks to put his opponents on the ground, showcasing his tenacity and physical mindset.
One of Wehr’s strengths is his ability to operate in space. He takes efficient steps when climbing to the second level and displays good awareness when disengaging from initial blocks to target linebackers. However, his body control can be inconsistent at times, leading to occasional misjudgments in angle or timing, which can cause him to overextend or whiff on a moving target. While his physicality helps compensate for some of these lapses, further refinement in his technique will be necessary for him to thrive at the professional level.
In pass protection, Wehr has a strong punch and the ability to absorb bull rushes, thanks to his solid anchor and leg drive. However, his reaction time against stunts and recovery ability, when initially beaten, is average, leaving him susceptible to quicker interior rushers. Improving his lateral agility and hand technique will be key for him to handle the faster pace of NFL competition.
Projection:
Marcus Wehr projects as an adequate NFL rotational prospect guard in a zone-blocking scheme. His combination of size, strength, and athleticism makes him a valuable addition to a team looking for a guard who can operate effectively in space and create movement at the line of scrimmage. Given his experience transitioning from defense to offense and steadily improving throughout his college career, Wehr’s versatility and football IQ add to his appeal as a developmental prospect.
