2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 316 pounds
Career Statistics: 44 Career Games, 3,195 Career Snaps, 4 Sacks Allowed, 35 Pressures Allowed
Accolades: Consensus FCS All-American (2024), 3X FCS All-American Selection (2022-24), 3X All-Big Sky Selection (2022-24), HERO Sports Sophomore All-American (2022), East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 (2025)
Background Report:
Jackson Slater showcased his versatility and athleticism as a standout at Newport High School. Playing offensive line, Slater demonstrated his adaptability by excelling at tackle, guard, and center for the Knights. A three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, he earned second-team all-KingCo 4A honors as both a sophomore and junior and was named the team's lineman of the year following the 2019 season. Slater was a two-year team captain, and he also participated in baseball, basketball, and track and field. Slater played on the defensive line during his senior season, recording 20 tackles in four games. He committed and enrolled at Sacramento State University in 2021.
At Sacramento State, Slater wasted no time making an impact. As a freshman, he started nine games at guard. In 2022, he started all 11 regular season games at left guard before moving to left tackle for the team's two FCS Playoff games. His performance earned him first-team All-Big Sky Conference honors, establishing him as one of the conference's top offensive linemen. Slater continued to build on his success in 2023, starting all 13 games at left guard and earning first-team All-Big Sky honors for the second consecutive year. He returned for his senior season in 2024, starting the first nine games at left guard before being sidelined by a knee injury. Despite the setback, Slater earned consensus first-team All-America honors and garnered first-team All-Big Sky honors, cementing his legacy as one of Sacramento State's premier offensive linemen.
Scouting Report:
Slater is a 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive guard with a well-rounded skill set and physical traits that translate well to the professional level. His good height and above-average weight provide a solid foundation for his role on the interior line, while his wide upper body and strong grip strength allow him to engage defenders effectively.
Slater excels in run blocking, where his functional movement skills and quick first step enable him to create leverage at the point of attack. His balance and pad level allows him to maintain a solid base when engaging defenders, and his explosiveness helps him generate movement in the gap/man-blocking schemes. As a puller, Slater is efficient and decisive, taking proper angles to create alleys for ball carriers. He demonstrates the ability to block second and third-level defenders effectively, although his angles can be inconsistent at times.
While Slater's ability to latch onto defenders early is a strength, his lateral quickness is an area of concern. He can struggle to reach interior defenders or recover against quicker opponents, making him more effective in schemes that emphasize power rather than finesse. His hand placement is also inconsistent, leading to occasional mistimed punches in pass protection.
In pass protection, Slater's firm base and strong hands allow him to anchor well against power rushers. However, quick interior rushers who capitalize on his tendency to lunge or overextend can expose his stiffness and lack of flexibility. Improving his recovery ability and refining his technique in pass sets will be key to his success at the next level.
Projection:
Jackson Slater projects as a Fringe NFL Rotational Prospect, with his best fit being in a gap/man-blocking scheme that leverages his strength, balance, and ability to pull efficiently. His experience at multiple positions along the line adds versatility, making him an attractive option for teams seeking depth along the interior offensive line.
While Slater's lateral quickness and recovery ability may limit his ceiling, his technical foundation, size, and toughness provide a strong foundation for development. He is likely to draw interest as a late-round pick or priority-free agent and has the potential to carve out a role as a reliable backup guard.
