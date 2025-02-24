Fcs Football Central

2025 Northern Colorado Football Schedule

2024 Record: 1-11 (1-7 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Ed Lamb (3rd Season, 1-22)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A

Northern Colorado's 2025 football schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, one non-Division I opponent, one FBS game against Colorado State, and eight Big Sky conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for Northern Colorado is below.

Aug. 30: Chadron State

Sep. 6: at Colorado State

Sep. 13: at South Dakota

Sep. 20: at Houston Christian

Sep. 27: Idaho State

Oct. 4: Bye Week

Oct. 11: at Idaho

Oct. 18: at Sacramento State

Oct. 25: UC Davis

Nov. 1: Montana State

Nov. 8: at Northern Arizona

Nov. 15: at Eastern Washington

Nov. 22: Portland State

*Italics indicate conference matchups

