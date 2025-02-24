2025 Northern Colorado Football Schedule
2024 Record: 1-11 (1-7 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Ed Lamb (3rd Season, 1-22)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A
Northern Colorado's 2025 football schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, one non-Division I opponent, one FBS game against Colorado State, and eight Big Sky conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for Northern Colorado is below.
Aug. 30: Chadron State
Sep. 6: at Colorado State
Sep. 13: at South Dakota
Sep. 20: at Houston Christian
Sep. 27: Idaho State
Oct. 4: Bye Week
Oct. 11: at Idaho
Oct. 18: at Sacramento State
Oct. 25: UC Davis
Nov. 1: Montana State
Nov. 8: at Northern Arizona
Nov. 15: at Eastern Washington
Nov. 22: Portland State
*Italics indicate conference matchups
