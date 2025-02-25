2025 Portland State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 3-8 (3-5 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Bruce Barnum (11th Season, 38-64)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2015
Portland State's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against BYU and Hawaii, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big Sky conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Portland State is below.
Aug. 23: Tarleton State
Aug. 30: at BYU
Sep. 6: at North Dakota
Sep. 13: Hawaii
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: Northern Arizona
Oct. 4: at Eastern Washington
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: Weber State
Oct. 25: at Idaho
Nov. 1: at Cal Poly
Nov. 8: Sacramento State
Nov. 15: Montana
Nov. 22: at Northern Colorado
*Italics indicate conference matchups
