2025 Portland State Football Schedule

2024 Record: 3-8 (3-5 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Bruce Barnum (11th Season, 38-64)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2015

Portland State's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against BYU and Hawaii, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big Sky conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Portland State is below.

Aug. 23: Tarleton State

Aug. 30: at BYU

Sep. 6: at North Dakota

Sep. 13: Hawaii

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: Northern Arizona

Oct. 4: at Eastern Washington

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: Weber State

Oct. 25: at Idaho

Nov. 1: at Cal Poly

Nov. 8: Sacramento State

Nov. 15: Montana

Nov. 22: at Northern Colorado

*Italics indicate conference matchups

