Fcs Football Central

2025 Weber State Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Stewart Stadium
Stewart Stadium / Robert Casey (Weber State Athletics)
In this story:

2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Mickey Mental (3rd Season, 10-13)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022

Weber State's 2025 football schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, two FBS matchups against Arizona and James Madison, and eight Big Sky conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for Weber State is below.

2025 Weber State Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at James Madison

Sep. 6: at Arizona

Sep. 13: at McNeese

Sep. 20: Butler

Sep. 27: at UC Davis

Oct. 4: Bye Week

Oct. 11: Sacramento State

Oct. 18: at Portland State

Oct. 25: Eastern Washington

Nov. 1: Montana

Nov. 8: at Montana State

Nov. 15: at Idaho State

Nov. 22: Northern Arizona

*Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky