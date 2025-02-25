2025 Weber State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Mickey Mental (3rd Season, 10-13)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022
Weber State's 2025 football schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, two FBS matchups against Arizona and James Madison, and eight Big Sky conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for Weber State is below.
Aug. 30: at James Madison
Sep. 6: at Arizona
Sep. 13: at McNeese
Sep. 20: Butler
Sep. 27: at UC Davis
Oct. 4: Bye Week
Oct. 11: Sacramento State
Oct. 18: at Portland State
Oct. 25: Eastern Washington
Nov. 1: Montana
Nov. 8: at Montana State
Nov. 15: at Idaho State
Nov. 22: Northern Arizona
*Italics indicate conference matchups
