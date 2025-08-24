Week 0 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
The 2025 college football season is finally here. The Week 0 slate was headlined by five FCS games, including two primetime FCS vs FCS matchups.
Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 0)
Nicholls 20, No. 5 Incarnate Word 6
No. 10 Tarleton State 42, Portland State 0
Other Week 0 Games
UNLV 38, Idaho State 31
Let's take a look ahead to Week 1. Below is every Week 1 game that features a Top 25 FCS program.
FCS Top 25 Schedule (Week 1)
No. 1 North Dakota State at The Citadel (Aug. 30)
No. 2 Montana State at Oregon (Aug. 30)
No. 15 Sacramento State at No. 3 South Dakota State (Aug. 30)
No. 4 South Dakota at Iowa State (Aug. 30)
Eastern Washington at No. 5 Incarnate Word (Aug. 30)
No. 6 Illinois State at Oklahoma (Aug. 30)
No. 7 Montana at Central Washington (Aug. 30)
No. 8 UC Davis at Utah Tech (Aug. 30)
Campbell at No. 9 Rhode Island (Aug. 29)
No. 10 Tarleton State at Army (Aug. 29)
Presbyterian at No. 11 Mercer (Aug. 30)
No. 12 Idaho at Washington State (Aug. 30)
No. 25 Richmond at No. 14 Lehigh (Aug. 30)
No. 16 Abilene Christian at Tulsa (Aug. 30)
Hampton at No. 17 Jackson State (Aug. 30)
Gardner-Webb at No. 18 Western Carolina (Aug. 30)
No. 19 Northern Arizona at Arizona State (Aug. 30)
Thomas More at No. 20 Southern Illinois (Aug. 30)
Cumberland at No. 21 Tennessee Tech (Aug. 30)
No. 22 Monmouth at Colgate (Aug. 29)
No. 23 Stephen F. Austin at Houston (Aug. 28)
No. 24 Stony Brook at San Diego State (Aug. 28)
