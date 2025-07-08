3-Star ATH Brit Linder Announces Commitment To Montana State
Three-star athlete Brit Linder announced his commitment to Montana State on Tuesday.
"Extremely proud to announce my commitment to Montana State University!" Linder posted on social media. "Excited for this next step! Thank you to all of my supporters and Go Cats!"
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete committed to the Bobcats over offers from Nevada, UTEP, and Montana. He is from Capital High School in Helena, Montana.
Linder is the No. 162 athlete nationally and No. 3 player in Montana, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
As a junior, Linder recorded 99 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, and three pass breakups. Along with his role at linebacker, Linder made his impact on the offensive side of the ball. He ended the year with 393 rushing yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, and four touchdowns.
Linder was an integral part of Capital High School's state championship run, winning the AA state title. He earned first-team All-Conference and All-State honors.
It's another massive in-state win for the Bobcats, who hold commitments from four of the top six recruits in the 2026 class from Montana. Linder joins three-star quarterback Jackson Presley, three-star athlete Carter Dahlke, and three-star offensive lineman Tommy Lewis as three-star in-state commits in the 2026 class.
