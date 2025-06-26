3-Star ATH Carter Dahlke Announces Commitment To Montana State
Three-star athlete Carter Dahlke announced his commitment to Montana State on Thursday.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound athlete committed to the Bobcats over offers from Air Force and Montana. He is from Gallatin High School in Bozeman, Montana.
Dahlke is the No. 183 ATH nationally and No. 4 player in the state of Montana, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
As a junior, Dahlke recorded 58 receptions for 1,208 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He added 648 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, averaging 9.8 yards per carry. On special teams, he averaged 28.6 yards per punt return and ended the year with four return touchdowns.
Dahlke was also a standout defensive performer for Gallatin. He posted 65 total tackles, seven sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, and nine pass breakups. He is a two-time All-State selection at wide receiver, defensive back, punt returner, and kick returner. He was named the Eastern AA co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2024.
It was Montana State's second commitment of the day, following cornerback Deshawn Krein at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix. He committed to the Bobcats over notable offers from New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, and South Dakota State.
Dahlke is the fourth three-star prospect in the Bobcats' 2026 recruiting class, joining quarterback Jackson Presley, wide receiver Greyson Stevens, and offensive tackle Tommy Lewis. Dahlke is expected to make the full-time move to wide receiver at Montana State.
More FCS Football News
