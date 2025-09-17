3-Star LB Geovoney Burks Announces Commitment To Idaho
Three-star linebacker Geovoney Burks announced his commitment to Idaho on Tuesday.
"All glory to God! I'm beyond blessed to announce my commitment to The University of Idaho," Burks posted on social media.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker is from Roosevelt High School in Portland, Oregon. He committed to the Vandals over offers from Eastern Washington, Sacramento State, and Idaho State.
Burks is the No. 192 linebacker nationally and No. 9 prospect in the state of Oregon. He ranks as the No. 1 linebacker in Oregon, according to 247Sports.
Burks started his senior season with an outstanding Week 1 performance. He posted 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown. Last year, he earned first-team All-League honors as a linebacker and tight end.
He's the 15th three-star commitment for the Vandals in the class of 2026. Burks is the only linebacker in Idaho's 2026 class. He is the second commitment from the state of Oregon, joining three-star offensive tackle Carter Paul.
Idaho's 2026 recruiting class jumps to No. 93 nationally and No. 2 among all FCS programs. According to 247Sports, the Vandals have 17 commits in their 2026 class after the addition of Burks.
