3-Star QB Brady Jay Announces Commitment To Montana
Three-star quarterback Brady Jay announced his commitment to Montana on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound quarterback is from Moses Lake, Washington. Jay is the No. 163 quarterback nationally and No. 40 player in Washington, according to 247Sports. He is also the highest-rated quarterback in the state.
Jay was named the Big 9 Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Big 9 honors as a junior. In only 10 games, he completed 70% of his passes for 3,183 passing yards, 45 passing touchdowns, and only five interceptions. He added 199 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
It was another impressive season for the junior, who had a breakout sophomore campaign as the full-time starter. In his first season starting, Jay led Moses Lake to an 8-2 record, throwing for 3,251 yards and 48 touchdowns. He was named the co-Big 9 Offensive MVP and earned first-team All-Conference honors.
Jay is the fourth three-star commit for the Grizzlies in the 2026 class. He joins offensive tackle Josiah West, wide receiver Wesley Ehret, and wide receiver Dane Kellner.
