3-Star RB Jaxon Bell Announces Commitment To Eastern Washington
Three-star running back Jaxon Bell announced his commitment to Eastern Washington on Thursday.
"I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Eastern Washington University," Bell posted in a message on social media. "First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the sport I love.
"Also, I would like to thank all my family, friends, and coaches who have supported and believed in me through this journey. I wouldn't be the person or player I am without all of you. Best of all, I get to play at the next level with my brother."
The 5-foot-6, 170-pound running back committed to the Eagles over offers from Nevada, UAB, and Northern Arizona. He is from Liberty High School in Brentwood, California.
Bell is the No. 152 running back and No. 330 player in California, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Bell finished his junior season with 1,805 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, averaging 8.6 yards per carry. He added another 474 receiving yards and six touchdowns, while also recording over 600 return yards. Bell earned BVAL All-League honors for the second consecutive season.
He exploded onto the scene with a breakout sophomore season in 2023. Bell averaged over 9.0 yards per carry, finishing with over 1,500 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns. His performance earned him Sophomore All-State honors.
Jaxon will join his brother, Nate, who has spent the past two seasons at Eastern Washington. He appeared in three games last season, rushing for 66 yards on nine carries. He is projected to compete for the backup quarterback role behind Jared Taylor.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.