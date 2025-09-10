3-Star RB Lindsey Graves Announces Commitment To Northern Arizona
Three-star running back Lindsey Graves announced his commitment to Northern Arizona on Wednesday.
"Blessed to say I've committed to Northern Arizona University," Graves posted on social media. "Go Jacks!"
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back is from Clovis East High School in Clovis, California. He committed to the Lumberjacks over offers from Wyoming, San Jose State, New Mexico, Sacramento State, Montana State, and multiple other programs.
Graves is the No. 130 running back nationally and No. 174 prospect in the state of California, according to the 247Sports composite. He is the 10th-highest-ranked commit in Northern Arizona history.
Last season, Graves recorded 636 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on only 90 carries. He only played in eight games, but averaged 7.1 yards per carry and averaged 1.2 touchdowns per game. It was an improvement from his sophomore year, where he had 490 yards on 85 touches with three scores.
He's the 12th three-star commit for the Lumberjacks in the class of 2026. Graves joins defensive lineman JD Hill as the highest-rated recruits in the class. Northern Arizona has done an excellent job recruiting the state of California, landing its 10th commitment from a California prospect.
Northern Arizona's 2026 recruiting class jumps to No. 105 nationally and No. 4 among all FCS programs. According to 247Sports, the Lumberjacks have 18 commits in their 2026 class after the addition of Graves.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.