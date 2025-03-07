5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Makes Surprising Visit To Sacramento State
Sacramento State continues to make headlines on the recruiting trail under head coach Brennan Marion.
On Friday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons would take an unofficial visit to Sacramento State. Along with Lyons, the Hornets also hosted three-star wide receiver Jameson Powell, who committed to Ole Miss earlier this year.
Lyons is the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2025, according to the On3 industry ranking. He is the No. 1 prospect in California and is rated a five-star prospect by two of the top four recruiting services, including 247Sports and Rivals.
He was named the Gatorade California Player of the Year in 2024, throwing for 2,874 yards and 44 touchdowns. Lyons also posted 556 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. His brother, Walker, is a tight end at USC, where he is currently projected to commit, according to the On3 RPM.
Under head coach Brennan Marion, Sacramento State signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the FCS for the class of 2024. The Hornets' 2025 recruiting class ranks top 50 nationally, headlined by three-star wide receiver Kamarie Smith and three-star ATH Isaiah Ene.
