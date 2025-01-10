Fcs Football Central

FCS Football: Highest-Graded Offensive Players In 2024

Zachary McKinnell

We utilized the Pro Football Focus (PFF) database and grading system to examine the top FCS offensive players during the 2024 season.

Each player's PFF Grade represents their overall offensive grade for the 2024 season, including postseason performances. Only players who played 20% of the minimum number of snaps at each position were included in the rankings below.

*Note: These rankings are based on the PFF grading system and do not represent FCS Football Central's positional rankings.

Quarterback:

1. Tommy Mellott (Montana State, 94.0)
2. Cam Miller (North Dakota State, 91.9)
3. Aidan Bouman (South Dakota, 91.6)
4. Derek Robertson (Monmouth, 91.3)
5. Maverick McIvor (Abilene Christian, 90.9)
6. Jacob Clark (Missouri State, 90.4)
7. Ty Pennington (Northern Arizona, 89.0)
8. Paxton DeLaurent (SEMO, 88.0)
9. Reagan Andrew (Butler, 87.9)
10. Victor Gabalis (Tarleton State, 87.5)

Running Back:

1. Targhee Lambson (Southern Utah, 94.7)
2. Travis Theis (South Dakota, 93.8)
3. Scottre Humphrey (Montana State, 92.9)
4. Kayvon Britten (Tarleton State, 92.1)
5. Charles Pierre Jr. (South Dakota, 91.0)
6. CharMar Brown (North Dakota State, 90.7)
7. David Avit (Villanova, 90.5)
T8. Malachi Hosley (Penn, 88.8)
T8. Irv Mulligan (Jackson State, 88.8)
10. Angel Johnson (South Dakota State, 88.1)

Wide Receiver:

1. Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington, 91.7)
2. Ja'seem Reed (San Diego, 90.9)
3. Darius Cooper (Tarleton State, 88.8)
4. Karate Brenson (Tennessee State, 88.3)
5. Jordan Dwyer (Idaho, 88.2)
6. AJ Johnson (ETSU, 88.1)
7. Josh Derry (Monmouth, 87.7)
8. Griffin Wilde (South Dakota State, 86.9)
9. TJ Speight (Monmouth, 86.8)
10. Nathan Rembert (Mississippi Valley State, 86.6)

Tight End:

1. Lance Mason (Missouri State, 84.8)
2. Rohan Jones (Montana State, 78.8)
3. Eni Falayi (Utah Tech, 77.7)
4. Nathan Levicki (Presbyterian, 77.5)
5. Quincy Vaughn (North Dakota, 77.0)
6. Jackson Pryor (Furman, 76.6)
7. Tyler Dostin (UT Martin, 76.3)
T8. Ryan Lonergan (Montana State, 75.4)
T8. Tommy Smith (Rhode Island, 75.4)
10. Chaz Middleton (Robert Morris, 75.3)

Offensive Tackle:

1. Bryce Henderson (South Dakota, 91.1)
2. Grey Zabel (North Dakota State, 90.4)
3. Charles Grant (William & Mary, 90.1)
4. Ross Palmer (Drake, 83.6)
5. Jaison Williams (Youngstown State, 83.1)
6. Delby Lemieux (Dartmouth, 82.7)
7. Titan Fleischmann (Montana State, 82.4)
8. Joe Cotton (South Dakota, 81.4)
9. Adam Dolan (Butler, 80.8)
10. Derek Osman (Harvard, 79.0)

Interior Offensive Lineman:

1. Marcus Wehr (Montana State, 87.8)
2. Kyle Brown (Dartmouth, 83.4)
3. Kadin Lynch (William & Mary, 81.3)
4. Reid Williams (Chattanooga, 80.8)
5. Bryson Wilson (West Georgia, 79.5)
6. Austin Gentle (Harvard, 77.6)
7. Ed Gatling (Monmouth, 76.2)
T8. William Bergin (Penn, 76.1)
T8. John Iannuzzi (Columbia, 76.1)
10. Jackson Slater (Sacramento State, 75.8)

