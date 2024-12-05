Fcs Football Central

Montana State Head Coach Brent Vigen Wins 2024 Eddie Robinson Award

Zachary McKinnell

Montana State Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen
Montana State Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images
In this story:

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen was named the 2024 Eddie Robinson Award winner as the best head coach at the FCS level.

Under Vigen, Montana State finished the regular season 12-0 as the only undefeated program in FCS. The Bobcats were selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the FCS Playoffs and will host UT Martin this weekend in the second round.

In four seasons, Vigen is 44-9 overall, leading the Bobcats to two Big Sky conference titles. He led the program to the FCS National Championship Game in 2021. The Bobcats defeated three Top 10 programs this season and opened the season with an FBS win over New Mexico.

Vigen will be honored at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.

Below is the final breakdown of the 2024 Eddie Robinson Award voting results.

2024 Eddie Robinson Award Voting

1. Brent Vigen (Montana State): 25-6-5-1-7-173

2. Eddie George (Tennessee State): 6-9-12-4-5-115

3. Tim Plough (UC Davis): 7-10-9-3-2-110

4. Jim Fleming (Rhode Island): 5-12-2-3-4-89

5. Mike Jacobs (Mercer): 3-5-4-14-4-79

6. Chennis Berry (South Carolina State): 7-1-4-5-2-63

T7: Russ Huesman (Richmond): 0-2-8-2-1-37

T7. Keith Patterson (Abilene Christian): 1-3-2-3-8-37

9. Jon Poppe (Columbia): 1-3-2-4-4-35

10. Kevin Cahill (Lehigh): 1-1-3-1-4-24

11. Adam Lechtenberg (Central Connecticut State): 0-2-2-4-1-23

12. T.C. Taylor (Jackson State): 0-2-1-3-4-21

13. Brock Spack (Illinois State): 0-0-1-7-3-20

14. Clint Killough (Incarnate Word): 0-0-1-2-7-14

15. Brandon Moore (San Diego): 0-0-0-0-0-0

More FCS Football News

NDSU's CharMar Brown Wins 2024 Jerry Rice Award
McKinnell: Official Ballot For The 2024 Buck Buchanan Award
McKinnell: Official Ballot For The 2024 Walter Payton Award
2024 FCS Playoff Bracket
2024-25 FCS Football Head Coaching Change Tracker

North Dakota State's CharMar Brown Wins 2024 Jerry Rice Award. dark. Next. Jerry Rice Award

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky