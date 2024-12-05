Montana State Head Coach Brent Vigen Wins 2024 Eddie Robinson Award
Montana State head coach Brent Vigen was named the 2024 Eddie Robinson Award winner as the best head coach at the FCS level.
Under Vigen, Montana State finished the regular season 12-0 as the only undefeated program in FCS. The Bobcats were selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the FCS Playoffs and will host UT Martin this weekend in the second round.
In four seasons, Vigen is 44-9 overall, leading the Bobcats to two Big Sky conference titles. He led the program to the FCS National Championship Game in 2021. The Bobcats defeated three Top 10 programs this season and opened the season with an FBS win over New Mexico.
Vigen will be honored at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 4 in Frisco, Texas.
Below is the final breakdown of the 2024 Eddie Robinson Award voting results.
2024 Eddie Robinson Award Voting
1. Brent Vigen (Montana State): 25-6-5-1-7-173
2. Eddie George (Tennessee State): 6-9-12-4-5-115
3. Tim Plough (UC Davis): 7-10-9-3-2-110
4. Jim Fleming (Rhode Island): 5-12-2-3-4-89
5. Mike Jacobs (Mercer): 3-5-4-14-4-79
6. Chennis Berry (South Carolina State): 7-1-4-5-2-63
T7: Russ Huesman (Richmond): 0-2-8-2-1-37
T7. Keith Patterson (Abilene Christian): 1-3-2-3-8-37
9. Jon Poppe (Columbia): 1-3-2-4-4-35
10. Kevin Cahill (Lehigh): 1-1-3-1-4-24
11. Adam Lechtenberg (Central Connecticut State): 0-2-2-4-1-23
12. T.C. Taylor (Jackson State): 0-2-1-3-4-21
13. Brock Spack (Illinois State): 0-0-1-7-3-20
14. Clint Killough (Incarnate Word): 0-0-1-2-7-14
15. Brandon Moore (San Diego): 0-0-0-0-0-0