FCS Football Podcast: UC Davis RB Lan Larison
UC Davis running back Lan Larison joined FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The two discuss:
- His All-American career at UC Davis
- Overcoming a midseason injury during his junior season
- Being named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year
- Developing into a receiving threat over his career
- His viral one-handed catch against Montana State
- His goals for his upcoming Pro Day
- His family's connection to rodeo & being an All-State steer wrestler in high school
- What he will bring to an NFL franchise at the next level
- Who could be the next great running back at UC Davis
- And much more
