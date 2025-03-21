Fcs Football Central

FCS Football Podcast: UC Davis RB Lan Larison

Zachary McKinnell

UC Davis RB Lan Larison
UC Davis RB Lan Larison / Leroy Yau (UC Davis Athletics)
In this story:

Subscribe: Apple | Spotify | YouTube | Amazon

UC Davis running back Lan Larison joined FCS Football Central's Zach McKinnell ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The two discuss:

- His All-American career at UC Davis

- Overcoming a midseason injury during his junior season

- Being named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year

- Developing into a receiving threat over his career

- His viral one-handed catch against Montana State

- His goals for his upcoming Pro Day

- His family's connection to rodeo & being an All-State steer wrestler in high school

- What he will bring to an NFL franchise at the next level

- Who could be the next great running back at UC Davis

- And much more

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky