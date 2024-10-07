FCS Football Recap: Week 6 Takeaways
Below are some major takeaways from all the Week 6 FCS football action.
Weber State Stuns No. 8 Montana In Overtime Thriller
In one of the most shocking upsets of the weekend, Weber State shocked No. 8 Montana in an overtime thriller. Linebacker Garrett Beck made the game-sealing play with a forced fumble on Montana's first play of the overtime period.
Quarterback Richie Munoz had a career performance with 364 passing yards and six touchdowns, setting new career highs. He connected with running back Damon Bankston for the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime. Wide receivers Jacob Sharpe and Jayleen Record combined for eight receptions for 257 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Montana's defense has continued to struggle this season, allowing over 46.3 points per game over the past three games. The Grizzlies have also allowed over 540 yards of total offense in back-to-back weeks while giving up 12 passing touchdowns to their last three opponents. It is the first time since 1968 that the Grizzlies have allowed over 100-plus points in back-to-back games.
Weber State's defense allowed over 500 total yards but made a handful of key stops to escape with the win. The Grizzlies failed to capitalize on two red zone attempts, including a fumble that led to a scoring drive for Weber State in the third quarter. Eli Gillman led the Grizzlies with three rushing touchdowns, but the Wildcats held Montana to less than 5.0 yards per carry. Beck led the Wildcats with eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.
North Dakota State Dominates North Dakota In Top 10 Matchup
No. 2 North Dakota State defeated No. 7 North Dakota 41-17 as the Bison earned their second consecutive ranked conference victory. The biggest storyline was Cam Miller's ankle injury, which sidelined the All-American quarterback in the third quarter. Head coach Tim Polasek noted that Miller could have returned but was held out as a precaution.
Before his injury, Miller completed 13-of-19 attempts for 168 passing yards and three total touchdowns. CharMar Brown continued to build on his potential Freshman All-American campaign, leading the Bison with 83 rushing yards and one touchdown. Cole Payton recorded 53 passing yards, 47 rushing yards, and one passing touchdown in his limited action after Miller left the game.
North Dakota State's defense had another dominant performance, holding the Hawks to only 267 total yards. The Bison were stout against the run, allowing only 3.3 yards per carry this weekend. North Dakota had two costly fumbles, including one inside North Dakota State territory that helped the Bison extend their lead to 31-10. Bo Belquist was the bright spot for the Hawks, leading the offense with four receptions for 61 receiving yards.
Abilene Christian Upsets Central Arkansas In Key UAC Matchup
No. 16 Abilene Christian never trailed and built a 31-14 first half lead in an upset over No. 5 Central Arkansas. The Wildcats are now 3-0 in conference play and hold a key tiebreaker over the Bears.
Quarterback Maverick McIvor completed 22-of-36 attempts for 350 passing yards and five touchdowns. It was an electric performance from wide receiver Nehemiah Martinez I as he posted seven receptions for 202 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Abilene Christian's offensive line had an impressive performance, allowing zero sacks against one of the best defensive lines in the UAC.
The Wildcats allowed over 500 yards of total offense, but forced two turnovers and blocked a key field goal in the second half. Linebacker Cirby Coheley led the Wildcats with 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Central Arkansas running back ShunDerrick Powell continued to make his case for the Walter Payton Award, rushing for over 150 yards and two touchdowns. In one of the biggest moments of the game, the Wildcats forced Central Arkansas to take a field goal inside the five yard line late in the fourth quarter and helped secure the massive ranked victory.
Towson Earns Third Top 15 Win Under Head Coach Pete Shinnick
Towson utilized a 21-point third quarter to pull off a huge Top 15 upset over No. 12 William & Mary. It was the third win over a Top 15 opponent under head coach Pete Shinnick and the second consecutive win over the Tribe.
The Tigers were deadly on the ground, posting over 200 rushing yards and over 5.0 yards per carry. Tyrell Greene Jr. led the team with 133 rushing yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver John Dunmore posted a career-high two receiving touchdowns, while Zay Perkins contributed 68 receiving yards on five receptions.
Towson's defense allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter but made multiple key plays to secure the victory. Two forced fumbles in the third quarter led to 14 unanswered points, including a 78-yard fumble recovery from Branson Peters. The Tigers are only the second FCS program to hold William & Mary under 200 rushing yards this season. Will Middleton led the Tigers with nine total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.
Chattanooga Enters SoCon Race With Upset Win Over ETSU
After navigating a brutal early season slate, Chattanooga found a way to win a key ranked SoCon matchup over No. 23 ETSU. Running back Reggie Davis scored the game-winning touchdown with 43 seconds remaining.
The Mocs dominated the line of scrimmage, holding ETSU to their lowest rushing output of the season. Chattanooga's defense generated seven tackles for loss and four sacks, led by Marlon Taylor with two tackles for loss and one sack. ETSU struggled through the air, passing for only 108 yards and completing 43% of its passes.
Chattanooga's offense dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for over 37 minutes. Wide receiver Sam Phillips led the Mocs with six receptions for 110 receiving yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Chase Artopoeus completed 17-of-34 attempts for 281 passing yards and one touchdown.
Other Key Storylines Around The FCS:
- No. 10 Idaho defeated its third ranked FCS opponent of the season with a 23-17 win against No. 25 Northern Arizona. Eli Cummings led the Vandals with 119 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging over 7.0 yards per carry. Defensively, Idaho forced seven tackles for loss and two interceptions. The Vandals held the Lumberjacks to only 4.9 yards per play and only allowed seven points in the second half. Jaxton Eck led the Vandals with 11 total tackles and one interception.
- No. 6 Villanova scored 28 points in the second half, pulling away for a 42-24 win over Stony Brook. Freshman David Avit led the Wildcats with 183 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging over 14.0 yards per carry. The Wildcats limited Stony Brook's passing attack to 147 yards, making the Seawolves offense one-dimensional. Linebacker Brendan Bell had another outstanding performance, posting 15 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.
- Houston Christian stunned No. 22 McNeese as the Huskies generated over 600 yards of total offense. Injuries have started to impact the Cowboys, who were missing multiple key defensive starters and quarterback Clifton McDowell was limited due to a lingering injury. Quarterback Eli Brickhandler led the Huskies with 159 passing yards, 138 rushing yards, and one passing touchdown. The Huskies dominated on the ground, rolling up over 400 rushing yards and averaging over 7.0 yards per carry.
- No. 1 South Dakota State solidified its top ranking with a dominant 41-3 win over Northern Iowa. The Jackrabbits held the Panthers to only 246 total yards and forced four turnovers. Jarod DePriest had a dominant performance with six tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble. Quarterback Mark Gronowski completed 16-of-22 passes for 223 passing yards and three touchdowns.
- No. 13 SEMO remains undefeated against FCS competition after a win over Eastern Illinois, moving to 2-0 in conference play. It was another signature performance from Paxton DeLaurent, who completed 30-of-43 attempts for 364 passing yards and four total touchdowns. Wide receivers Tristan Smith and Dorian Anderson combined for 15 receptions for 233 receiving yards and two touchdowns. SEMO's defense generated nine tackles for loss and five sacks, holding Eastern Illinois to 0.9 yards per carry.
- Harvard defeated No. 21 New Hampshire on Friday night, earning their first ranked win of the season. The Crimson defense made multiple key stops, including forcing a fumble inside their own 20-yard line early in the second half. New Hampshire was limited to 46 rushing yards and less than 2.5 yards per carry. Xaviah Bascon led the offense with 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
