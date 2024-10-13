FCS Football Recap: Week 7 Takeaways
Below are some major takeaways from all the Week 7 FCS football action.
Montana State Makes Case For No. 1 Spot With Win Over Idaho
No. 3 Montana State dominated in all phases as the Bobcats defeated No. 7 Idaho in a 38-7 blowout victory. It is the first 7-0 start for the Bobcats since 1978.
Quarterback Tommy Mellott showed why he may be the most versatile weapon at the FCS level. He led the Bobcats with 121 passing yards, 140 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. Despite facing one of the top run defenses in the nation, the Bobcats rolled up over 360 rushing yards and averaged over 6.5 yards per carry. Scottre Humphrey posted 124 rushing yards on 19 attempts.
The Bobcats were also dominant defensively, holding the Vandals to only 267 offensive yards. Idaho struggled to establish the run, posting 91 yards on 28 attempts (3.3 YPC). Idaho's quarterback woes continued as Nick Josifek left the game with a broken collarbone, thrusting Jack Wagner into the starting role. Defensive linemen Brody Grebe and Paul Brott combined for six total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. Idaho failed to generate a drive over 50 yards until the final drive of the game, ending in the Vandals' only touchdown.
Montana State entered Saturday with six first-place votes in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25. The Bobcats made a strong case for the No. 1 spot on Monday, but did this team do enough to leapfrog South Dakota State and North Dakota State?
Incarnate Word Gets Revenge With Dominant Win Over Nicholls
After last season's loss to Nicholls, it was all about revenge in Benson Stadium on Saturday night. No. 15 Incarnate Word dominated the Colonels in a 55-10 victory, improving the Cardinals to 1-0 in conference play.
The Cardinals held the Colonels to only 260 total yards and 3.6 yards per play. Incarnate Word forced four turnovers, including a 55-yard interception return from linebacker Dune Smith. The Cardinals recorded ten tackles for loss, in which ten different players posted at least 0.5 tackles for loss. Nicholls struggled to establish the run, finishing with 123 yards but only averaging 3.1 yards per carry.
It was the first time since 2022 that Incarnate Word has scored 50 or more points in back-to-back games. Quarterback Zach Calzada led the offense with 270 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. Wide receiver Jalen Walthall had another outstanding performance, posting 80 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Montana Rebounds With Comeback Victory Over Northern Arizona
No. 14 Montana had to overcome a 10-point first-half deficit but dominated the second half in a 31-20 win over No. 24 Northern Arizona. The Grizzlies held the Lumberjacks to only 35 yards in the fourth quarter and sealed the victory with a fumble recovery on NAU's final possession.
After scoring only three points in the first half, Montana's offense exploded for 28 points in the second half, scoring on four of its first five drives. Quarterback Logan Fife completed 16-of-27 attempts for 199 passing yards and four total touchdowns. His 2-yard touchdown run with under two minutes remaining sealed the game. Wide receiver Junior Bergen finished the game with four receptions for 46 yards and one receiving touchdown.
Linebacker Riley Wilson led the Grizzlies with nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. Northern Arizona was forced to start third-string quarterback PJ London due to injury, which limited NAU's passing attack. London completed 8-of-18 attempts for 131 passing yards and posted 67 rushing yards, leading the Lumberjacks. The Grizzlies held the Lumberjacks scoreless on their final four possessions, which sparked another impressive comeback victory.
North Alabama Makes History With Win Over Abilene Christian
North Alabama made history with a 47-34 win over No. 10 Abilene Christian, posting the first win over a ranked opponent at the FCS level. The Lions scored 21 unanswered points to end the game, outscoring the Wildcats 27-7 in the second half.
Quarterback TJ Smith exploded for 220 passing yards, 94 rushing yards, and six total touchdowns, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Warden that sealed the game. Warden led the offense with nine receptions for 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Lions finished the game with over 500 yards of total offense and averaged over 8.0 yards per play.
The Lions allowed 34 points, but held the Wildcats to only 101 total yards on their final five drives. Defensive back Gregory Reddick led the defense with 12 total tackles and had the game-sealing interception under 50 seconds remaining. The Lions have now won three consecutive conference games for the first time since 2016.
Northern Colorado Stuns Weber State In Upset Victory
Northern Colorado stunned No. 20 Weber State in a 21-17 victory, marking the first win over a ranked opponent since 2016. It was also the first win for the Bears since Nov. 12, 2022 and the first win under head coach Ed Lamb.
The Bears forced five turnovers, including two fumbles at the goal line in the first half. Weber State's offense recorded over 400 total yards, but were held to only three points in the second half. Cam Chapa led the Bears with seven total tackles and one interception. Chapa's interception with less than 30 seconds remaining sealed the game for the Bears.
Northern Colorado leaned on the rushing attack, finishing with over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Quarterback Kia'i Keone completed 14-of-28 attempts for 118 passing yards and one rushing touchdown. Keone led the Bears on a game-winning touchdown drive, spanning 17 plays and 98 yards in the fourth quarter.
Other Key Storylines Around The FCS:
- No. 1 South Dakota State defeated Youngstown State, 63-13, as the Jacks tied the MVFC record with their 19th consecutive conference victory. Running back Angel Johnson returned the opening kickoff 99 yards, which jumpstarted the dominant performance. Backup quarterback Chase Mason led the Jacks with 161 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. The Jackrabbits averaged 13.0 yards per play, which included over 16.2 yards per carry and over 400 rushing yards.
- No. 8 Mercer defeated Princeton 34-7, extending the best start in program history with another defensive masterpiece. The Bears held the Tigers to only 196 yards of total offense, 3.7 yards per carry, and forced six turnovers. Cornerback TJ Moore led the Bears with three interceptions, while safety Myles Redding posted two forced fumbles and one interception. Running back Dwayne McGee led the offense with 115 rushing yards and one touchdown.
- Eastern Washington utilized a dominant third quarter performance to stun No. 18 Sacramento State. The Eagles scored 14 unanswered points and held the Hornets to only 6 yards of total offense in the third quarter, overcoming a 7-point halftime deficit. Tuna Altahir led the rushing attack with 102 yards as Eastern Washington rolled up over 285 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Kekoa Visperas was efficient, completing 15-of-17 attempts for 141 passing yards, 45 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns.
- Stephen F. Austin defeated No. 22 Lamar as the Lumberjacks made two key fourth quarter stops, including a last-second Hail Mary attempt as time expired. Quarterback Sam Vidlak set a new career high with 329 passing yards, while wide receivers Kylon Harris and Blaine Green both surpassed the 100-yard mark. Running back Qualan Jones led the Lumberjacks with 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Safety Jaheim Mullen posted an interception for the second consecutive game, helping Stephen F. Austin extend their first quarter lead.
- No. 23 Chattanooga extended its win streak to three games with a 41-10 rout against Furman. The Mocs forced five turnovers, which led to 24 points, including a 47-yard interception return from Marquise Freeman. Defensive end Chris Victor had a stellar performance, leading the defense with four tackles for loss and one sack. Furman's offense only generated 233 total yards and were held without a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Javin Whatley led Chattanooga's offense with 10 receptions for 168 receiving yards and one touchdown.
