FCS Freshman All-American Derek Ganter Jr. Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The spring transfer portal window is expected to be pure chaos, and that has trickled down to the FCS level.
Eastern Washington safety Derek Ganter Jr. has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. The news was first announced by On3 Sports earlier this week, which was later confirmed by Ganter.
The 6-foot, 188-pound safety will have three years of eligibility remaining. He spent two seasons with the Eagles, including a redshirt season as a true freshman in 2023.
Ganter put together a breakout season in 2024, earning FCS Freshman All-American honors. He was also a second-team All-Big Sky selection after starting eight games for the Eagles. He led the team with 95 total tackles, while also posting 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass breakups.
Along with his All-American and All-Conference honors, Ganter was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award. He finished 8th in the final voting, ranking third for Big Sky finalists.
Over his two seasons at Eastern Washington, Ganter posted 107 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble.