Fcs Football Central

FCS Freshman All-American Derek Ganter Jr. Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Zachary McKinnell

Eastern Washington defensive back Derek Ganter Jr.
Eastern Washington defensive back Derek Ganter Jr. / Braeden Harlow (EWU Athletics)
In this story:

The spring transfer portal window is expected to be pure chaos, and that has trickled down to the FCS level.

Eastern Washington safety Derek Ganter Jr. has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. The news was first announced by On3 Sports earlier this week, which was later confirmed by Ganter.

The 6-foot, 188-pound safety will have three years of eligibility remaining. He spent two seasons with the Eagles, including a redshirt season as a true freshman in 2023.

Ganter put together a breakout season in 2024, earning FCS Freshman All-American honors. He was also a second-team All-Big Sky selection after starting eight games for the Eagles. He led the team with 95 total tackles, while also posting 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass breakups.

Along with his All-American and All-Conference honors, Ganter was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award. He finished 8th in the final voting, ranking third for Big Sky finalists.

Over his two seasons at Eastern Washington, Ganter posted 107 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

More FCS Football News

manual

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky