Former Fresno State Quarterback Joshua Wood Commits To Idaho
Former Fresno State quarterback Joshua Wood announced his commitment to Idaho on Saturday.
Wood spent three seasons with the Bulldogs, seeing action in 13 games as a sophomore. After redshirting in 2022, he missed the next season with an injury. He served as the backup for All-Conference quarterback Mikey Keene, but made his impact as a situational weapon for the Bulldogs.
Wood finished the season with 195 passing yards, one touchdown, 118 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns. He was only the second Fresno State quarterback with six rushing touchdowns in a season in the last 30 years.
After a coaching change, Wood saw extended playing time in Fresno State's bowl game against Northern Illinois. He led the Bulldogs with 180 passing yards and one touchdown, completing 16-of-23 attempts. He also posted 32 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Wood was named the Washington State High School Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2021. He finished his high school career by leading his team to a 4A state title, throwing for 2,228 yards and 31 touchdowns. He showed his athleticism, adding another 612 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Wood will join an intriguing quarterback competition at Idaho, featuring Nick Josifek and Jack Wagner. Both players started multiple games last season due to injuries in the Vandals' quarterback room.