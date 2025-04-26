Montana State QB Tommy Mellott Selected No. 213 Overall By The Las Vegas Raiders
Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 213th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mellott won the 2024 Walter Payton Award, given to the best offensive player at the FCS level. He finished his senior season with 2,759 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 1,050 rushing yards, and 15 rushing touchdowns. He also earned consensus FCS All-American honors.
Mellott finished his career as one of the most successful quarterbacks in FCS history. He finished No. 2 in school history for rushing touchdowns and rushing yards, while ranking No. 5 all-time in passing yards and touchdowns. He led the Bobcats to two appearances in the FCS national championship game.
After being overlooked in the pre-draft process, Mellott turned heads with his performance at his pro day. He recorded a 4.39 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical jump, 10'4" broad jump, and 19 reps on the bench press. He is expected to make the transition to wide receiver at the next level.
Mellott is the 14th NFL Draft pick for Montana State in the FCS era. He is the first former Bobcat to be drafted since Troy Andersen (Falcons) and Daniel Hardy (Rams) in 2022. He is also the first quarterback in Montana State history to be selected in the NFL Draft.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.