Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater Selected No. 167 Overall By The Tennessee Titans
Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 167th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Slater started 44 career games for the Hornets over four seasons at Sacramento State. He finished his career as a three-time FCS All-American selection, including a consensus All-American campaign as a senior.
Over his final two seasons, Slater did not allow a sack in over 1,500 total snaps for the Hornets. He became the first offensive lineman in program history to earn first-team All-Conference honors in three consecutive seasons.
He continued to impress scouts throughout the pre-draft process, catching attention at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. Slater ranked No. 2 among offensive linemen with 31 reps on the bench press. He finished the combine with the 4th-highest athleticism score among offensive guards.
Despite playing guard at Sacramento State, Slater has the versatility to play multiple positions across the offensive line. He had an opportunity to showcase his positional versatility at the Senior Bowl, playing center and both guard spots.
Slater is the 11th NFL Draft pick for Sacramento State in the FCS era. He is the second selection in the past three years, joining defensive back Marte Mapu.
