Top 10 Big Sky Offenses & Defenses Of The Frisco Era
As we continue to analyze the top teams of the Frisco Era (2010-24), we shift our attention to individual conferences.
Utilizing yards per play (YPP), we take a look at the best offenses and defenses of the Frisco Era in the Big Sky. YPP measures how effective a team is on a play-to-play basis and allows us to remove any tempo-created bias, which can be found in other statistics. Due to the unique format of the season, we excluded the shortened spring 2021 season.
Below are the Top 10 Big Sky offenses and defense of the Frisco Era.
Top 10 Big Sky Offenses Of The Frisco Era
10. 2022 UC Davis (6-5) : 6.75 YPP
The Aggies scored 35.9 points per game but missed the FCS Playoffs despite winning five of their last six games. Running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. led the offense with 1,182 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Miles Hastings had a breakout season, passing for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.
9. 2014 Idaho State (8-4) : 6.80 YPP
The Bengals finished the season 8-2 against the FCS, averaging 40.3 points and 562 yards per game. Quarterback Justin Arias had an outstanding season with 4,076 passing yards and 38 touchdowns. The Bengals were led by wide receivers Madison Mangum and KW Williams, who combined for 20 receiving touchdowns. Running back Xavier Finney also posted 1,495 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
8. 2015 Montana State (5-6) : 6.82 YPP
The final record may be deceiving, as the Bobcats posted over 41 points per game. Despite a losing record, Montana State averaged over 520 yards per game, led by quarterback Dakota Prukop with 3,025 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. The problem was the defense allowed 34.3 points and 472.5 yards per game. The Bobcats scored 34 or more points in five of their six losses.
7. 2021 Eastern Washington (10-3) : 6.83 YPP
This is one of four Eastern Washington offenses that made the list, averaging 44 points and 555.7 yards per game. Quarterback Eric Barriere led the Eagles with 5,070 passing yards and 46 touchdowns. Four wide receivers topped the 700-yard mark, led by Talolo Limu-Jones with 1,122 yards and six touchdowns. The Eagles lost two regular season games by three points or less before losing to Montana in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.
6. 2016 Eastern Washington (12-2) : 6.98 YPP
The Eagles averaged 42.4 points and 529.6 yards per game, making a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. Cooper Kupp led an explosive receiving core with 1,700 yards that featured three players who topped the 1,000-yard mark. Shaq Hill posted 17 receiving touchdowns, while Kendrick Bourne had over 1,200 receiving yards. Quarterback Gage Gubrud completed 67% of his passes for 5,160 passing yards, 48 passing touchdowns, and 606 rushing yards.
5. 2022 Montana State (12-2) : 7.07 YPP
Montana State averaged 42.9 points and 494.8 yards per game, making a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. It all started with an explosive rushing attack, which averaged over 300 yards per game and was led by Tommy Mellott, who had 1,071 rushing yards. Six players topped the 300-yard mark, including Elijah Elliott and Marqui Johnson. Wide receiver Willie Patterson led the Bobcats with 626 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
4. 2024 Montana State (15-1) : 7.28 YPP
The Bobcats made another run to the FCS national championship, averaging 40.7 points and 478.4 yards per game. Montana State was undefeated before a three-point loss to North Dakota State, leading the nation with 294.6 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Tommy Mellott won the Walter Payton Award, recording 2,759 passing yards, 1,050 rushing yards, and 46 total touchdowns. Running backs Scottre Humphrey and Adam Jones topped the 1,000-yard mark and combined for 30 touchdowns.
3. 2018 Eastern Washington (12-3) : 7.41 YPP
The Eagles made an impressive run to the FCS national championship game, averaging 43.1 points and 528.2 yards per game. Running back Sam McPherson led the Eagles with 1,510 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Eric Barriere had his breakout year, posting 2,450 passing yards, 613 rushing yards, and 32 total touchdowns. Nsimba Webster was the No. 1 target, recording 1,379 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
2. 2013 Eastern Washington (12-3) : 7.72 YPP
The Eagles averaged 39.5 points and 533.5 yards per play, making a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. led the Eagles with 4,995 passing yards and 55 passing touchdowns. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Ashton Clark combined for 2,924 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. Quincy Forte had an outstanding season, rushing for 1,208 yards and 11 touchdowns.
1. 2023 Montana State (8-4) : 7.88 YPP
The 2023 Montana State offense holds the title for the best Big Sky offense in the Frisco Era, averaging 39.9 points and 473.4 yards per game. Special team mistakes and defensive question marks led to an early second-round exit. Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers were a dangerous rotation at quarterback, but it all started with a potent rushing attack. Five players topped the 400-yard mark, led by Julius Davis, with 718 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The Bobcats averaged over 290 rushing yards per game and 7.3 yards per carry.
Top 10 Big Sky Defenses Of The Frisco Era
10. 2023 Montana (13-2) : 4.85 YPP Allowed
The 2023 Montana defense was the catalyst behind a run to the FCS national championship game, holding opponents to 17.2 points and 314.8 yards per game. Linebacker Riley Wilson had a breakout season with 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Defensive tackle Alex Gubner was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, posting 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
9. 2011 Montana (11-3) : 4.81 YPP Allowed
The 2011 Montana defense held opponents to 19.3 points and 327.1 yards per game, making a run to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs. Linebacker Caleb McSurdy led the Grizzlies with 123 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions. Tru Johnson led a secondary that posted 19 interceptions and 44 pass breakups.
8. 2022 Montana (8-5) : 4.80 YPP Allowed
The 2022 Montana defense held opponents to 21.3 points and 338.3 yards per game. The Grizzlies lost three games by eight points or less but ended the season with a loss to North Dakota State in the second round. Linebacker Patrick O'Connell posted a team-high 14 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Linebackers Marcus Welnel and Levi Janacaro combined for 22 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
T6. 2010 Northern Arizona (6-5) : 4.78 YPP Allowed
The 2010 Northern Arizona defense held opponents to 19.8 points and 306.6 yards per game. The Lumberjacks missed the postseason after losing three of their five games by 11 combined points. Safety Hunter Brian led the Lumberjacks with three interceptions, while cornerback Taelor Worrell posted a team-high 11 pass breakups.
T6. 2021 Montana State (12-3) : 4.78 YPP Allowed
The 2021 Montana State defense held opponents to 15.1 points and 310.1 yards per game, making a run to the FCS national championship game. It started with Buck Buchanan Award finalist Troy Andersen, who led the Bobcats with 147 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions. Defensive end Daniel Hardy had a dominant season, posting 24 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.
5. 2018 Weber State (10-3) : 4.74 YPP Allowed
The 2018 Weber State defense helped lead the Wildcats to the quarterfinals, holding opponents to 21.1 points and 319.6 yards per game. The Wildcats generated negative plays at an extremely high rate, posting 104.5 tackles for loss and 40 sacks. Linebacker LeGrand Toia led the defense with 89 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Landon Stice and Keilan Benjamin posted 10 combined interceptions, while Adam Rodriguez had 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
4. 2022 Weber State (10-3) : 4.50 YPP Allowed
The 2022 Weber State defense held opponents to 20.4 points and 325.2 yards per game, making a run to the second of the FCS Playoffs. Linebacker Winston Reid led the Wildcats with 112 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and five forced fumbles. Cornerback Max Anderson had a breakout season with 44 tackles, five interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.
3. 2021 Montana (10-3) : 4.46 YPP Allowed
The 2021 Montana defense held opponents to 16.3 points and 330.6 yards per game. The Grizzlies were led by a dominant run defense, limiting opponents to 84.3 rushing yards per game. Linebacker Patrick O'Connell led the Grizzlies with 21.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Justin Ford led the nation with nine interceptions, posting an interception in eight consecutive games. In 13 games, Montana posted 112 tackles for loss, 44 sacks, and 18 interceptions.
2. 2021 Weber State (6-5) : 4.43 YPP Allowed
The 2021 Weber State defense held opponents to 19.5 points and 282.7 yards per game. The Wildcats failed to score 20 points in three of their four losses, which led to this team missing the postseason. Defensive linemen George Tarlas and Jared Shiess combined for 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Eddie Heckard and Desmond Williams were the anchors of the secondary that held opponents to under 175 passing yards per game.
1. 2010 Montana (7-4) : 4.10 YPP Allowed
The 2010 Montana defense held opponents to 22.1 points and 289.8 yards per game. The downfall of this team was turnovers, including losing 16 fumbles in 11 games. The Grizzlies missed the playoffs, losing four games by nine points or less. Linebacker Caleb McSurdy and Jordan Tripp led the defense with 211 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Defensive backs Erik Stoll and Tru Johnson had nine combined interceptions and 12 pass breakups.
More FCS Football News
Final Grades For Every FCS Prospect At The 2025 Senior Bowl
Top 10 FCS Prospects For The 2025 NFL Draft
FCS Football: Top 25 Teams Of The Frisco Era
FCS Football: Highest-Graded Defensive Players In 2024
FCS Football: Highest-Graded Offensive Players In 2024
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.