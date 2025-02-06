Top 2025 FCS Football Recruiting Classes
The 2025 recruiting cycle has come to a close after National Signing Day on Feb. 5.
FCS programs around the country put their final touches on the 2025 recruiting class, including multiple programs signing some of the highest-ranked recruits in program history.
Below are the top FCS recruiting classes using the 247Sports rankings after National Signing Day.
Note: It is essential to mention that FCS recruiting rankings are erratic due to inconsistency in prospect rankings. Many recruits who develop into key players at the FCS level are overlooked in the high school recruiting process, making these rankings a poor predictor of future success in the subdivision.
247Sports (High School Only):
1. Sacramento State (No. 127 Nationally)
2. North Dakota State (No. 132)
3. Central Arkansas (No. 133)
4. Youngstown State (No. 134)
5. Eastern Kentucky (No. 137)
6. Northern Arizona (No. 138)
7. Western Carolina (No. 139)
8. UC Davis (No. 140)
9. Austin Peay (No. 143)
10. West Georgia (No. 144)
247Sports (High School + Transfer Portal):
1. Sacramento State (No. 113 Nationally)
2. North Dakota State (No. 137)
3. Central Arkansas (No. 138)
4. Youngstown State (No. 139)
5. Austin Peay (No. 140)
6. Eastern Kentucky (No. 142)
7. Northern Arizona (No. 143)
8. Western Carolina (No. 144)
9. UC Davis (No. 145)
10. West Georgia (No. 146)
