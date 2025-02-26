Fcs Football Central

2025 Charleston Southern Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Sasha Graddick (CSU Sports)
2024 Record: 1-11 (0-8 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Gabe Giardina (3rd Season, 5-18)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2016

Charleston Southern's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Vanderbilt and Coastal Carolina, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Charleston Southern is below.

Aug. 30: at Vanderbilt

Sep. 6: at Coastal Carolina

Sep. 13: Lindenwood

Sep. 20: at William & Mary

Sep. 27: South Carolina State

Oct. 4: at Gardner-Webb

Oct. 11: Tennessee Tech

Oct. 18: at Western Illinois

Oct. 25: Eastern Illinois

Nov. 1: at SEMO

Nov. 8: Bye Week

Nov. 15: at UT Martin

Nov. 22: Tennessee State

*Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

