2025 Charleston Southern Football Schedule
2024 Record: 1-11 (0-8 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Gabe Giardina (3rd Season, 5-18)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2016
Charleston Southern's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Vanderbilt and Coastal Carolina, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Charleston Southern is below.
Aug. 30: at Vanderbilt
Sep. 6: at Coastal Carolina
Sep. 13: Lindenwood
Sep. 20: at William & Mary
Sep. 27: South Carolina State
Oct. 4: at Gardner-Webb
Oct. 11: Tennessee Tech
Oct. 18: at Western Illinois
Oct. 25: Eastern Illinois
Nov. 1: at SEMO
Nov. 8: Bye Week
Nov. 15: at UT Martin
Nov. 22: Tennessee State
*Italics indicate conference matchups
