2025 Eastern Illinois Football Schedule
2024 Record: 3-9 (2-6 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Chris Wilkerson (4th Season, 13-21)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2015
Eastern Illinois' 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Alabama, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for Eastern Illinois is below.
2025 Eastern Illinois Football Schedule
Aug. 28: Dayton
Sep. 6: at Indiana State
Sep. 13: Illinois State
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: at Western Illinois
Oct. 4: Tennessee State
Oct. 11: Gardner-Webb
Oct. 18: at SEMO
Oct. 25: at Charleston Southern
Nov. 1: UT Martin
Nov. 8: Tennessee Tech
Nov. 15: at Lindenwood
Nov. 22: at Alabama
*Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.