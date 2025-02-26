Fcs Football Central

2025 Eastern Illinois Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Sandy King (EIU Athletics)
In this story:

2024 Record: 3-9 (2-6 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Chris Wilkerson (4th Season, 13-21)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2015

Eastern Illinois' 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Alabama, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for Eastern Illinois is below.

2025 Eastern Illinois Football Schedule

Aug. 28: Dayton

Sep. 6: at Indiana State

Sep. 13: Illinois State

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: at Western Illinois

Oct. 4: Tennessee State

Oct. 11: Gardner-Webb

Oct. 18: at SEMO

Oct. 25: at Charleston Southern

Nov. 1: UT Martin

Nov. 8: Tennessee Tech

Nov. 15: at Lindenwood

Nov. 22: at Alabama

*Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big South-OVC