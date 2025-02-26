Fcs Football Central

2025 Gardner-Webb Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Garnder-Webb Athletics
In this story:

2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Chris Reisert (2nd Season, 4-8)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023

Gardner-Webb's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Ohio and Georgia Tech, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Gardner-Webb is below.

2025 Gardner-Webb Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Western Carolina

Sep. 6: at Georgia Tech

Sep. 13: The Citadel

Sep. 20: at Ohio

Sep. 27: Bye Week

Oct. 4: Charleston Southern

Oct. 11: at Eastern Illinois

Oct. 18: UT Martin

Oct. 25: at Lindenwood

Nov. 1: at Tennessee Tech

Nov. 8: SEMO

Nov. 15: at Tennessee State

Nov. 22: Western Illinois

*Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big South-OVC