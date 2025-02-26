2025 Gardner-Webb Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Chris Reisert (2nd Season, 4-8)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023
Gardner-Webb's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Ohio and Georgia Tech, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Gardner-Webb is below.
2025 Gardner-Webb Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Western Carolina
Sep. 6: at Georgia Tech
Sep. 13: The Citadel
Sep. 20: at Ohio
Sep. 27: Bye Week
Oct. 4: Charleston Southern
Oct. 11: at Eastern Illinois
Oct. 18: UT Martin
Oct. 25: at Lindenwood
Nov. 1: at Tennessee Tech
Nov. 8: SEMO
Nov. 15: at Tennessee State
Nov. 22: Western Illinois
*Italics indicate conference matchups
