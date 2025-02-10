2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Lindenwood OL Gareth Warren
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 328 pounds
Career Statistics: 39 Career Games, 1,967 Career Snaps, 13 Sacks Allowed, 52 Pressures Allowed
Accolades: 1st Team All-Big South-OVC (2024), 2nd Team All-OVC (2022), 3rd Team All-GLVC (2021), East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 (2025), Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List (2025)
Background Report:
Gareth Warren’s football journey began at Kealakehe High School in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. In 2021, he committed to Lindenwood University, where he quickly made an impact as a freshman offensive lineman.
During his first season, Warren started four of six games and played a key role in an offensive unit that ranked among the top 40 nationally in multiple statistical categories. His contributions helped Lindenwood’s offense average 32.6 points per game and 249.1 passing yards per game while paving the way for 100+ rushing yards in eight games. Warren’s play earned him Third-Team All-GLVC honors as a freshman.
In 2022, Warren earned Second-Team All-OVC honors after helping Lindenwood’s offense lead the conference with 39.5 points per game and 509.1 total yards per contest. His ability to anchor the offensive line contributed to a balanced offensive attack, as Lindenwood finished with 326.2 passing yards per game (first in the OVC) and 182.9 rushing yards per game (second in the conference).
Warren’s consistency carried into 2023, when he was an integral part of a Lindenwood offensive line that produced 134.7 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth in the conference. Warren also earned Big South-OVC Academic Team and CSC Academic All-District honors. By 2024, Warren had solidified his role as the team’s starting left tackle, appearing in 12 games and proving himself as a reliable presence in the trenches.
Scouting Report:
At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Gareth Warren is an outstanding athlete and a natural fit for the offensive line. His wide frame and heavy hands allow him to control defenders effectively in close-quarters situations, particularly in the run game.
Warren’s quick first step and good movement skills make him an asset in zone-blocking schemes, where he can efficiently reach the second level. His ability to take efficient angles in combination blocks allows him to generate movement at the point of attack.
Despite his size, Warren struggles with a high pad level and a lack of knee bend, which affects his ability to generate solo-blocking power. He is more effective at working in tandem with other linemen than handling defenders one-on-one.
As a pass protector, Warren’s foot speed is below average, limiting his ability to mirror athletic edge rushers. This deficiency, combined with his high pad level, makes him susceptible to inside counter moves and power rushers. His recovery ability when defenders get into his frame is also a concern.
His heavy hands and strong punch allow him to neutralize defenders initially, but his anchor is inconsistent against power rushers, making him vulnerable to bull rushes. Given his build and skill set, Warren is best suited for a move to offensive guard at the next level.
His powerful hands, ability to operate in a phone booth, and effectiveness in combination blocks make him an ideal fit for interior pass protection in a zone-blocking scheme. By shifting inside, he can minimize the impact of his limited foot speed and maximize his size and strength against interior defenders.
Projection:
Gareth Warren projects as a Fringe NFL Rotational Prospect, with his best chance at making a roster as a developmental interior lineman in a zone-heavy system. While his deficiencies in foot speed and pad level limit his ceiling as a tackle, his size, strength, and heavy hands make him an intriguing prospect at guard.
His ability to contribute as a depth lineman or practice squad player early in his career will depend on his ability to refine his technique, improve his pad level, and strengthen his anchor against power rushers. Teams looking for a physically imposing interior lineman with the tools to develop will find value in Warren as a late-round pick or priority free-agent signing.
Final Summary:
Strengths: Outstanding size, wide frame, heavy hands, strong in combination blocks, good movement in space.
Weaknesses: High pad level, inconsistent anchor, lacks solo-blocking power, below-average foot speed for tackle
Best Fit: Zone-blocking scheme, transition to offensive guard
Projection: Zone-blocking scheme, transition to offensive guard
