2025 SEMO Football Schedule
2024 Record: 9-4 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Tom Matukewicz (12th Season, 63-63)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
SEMO's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Arkansas State, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for SEMO is below.
2025 SEMO Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Arkansas State
Sep. 6: North Alabama
Sep. 13: at North Dakota State
Sep. 20: Southern Illinois
Sep. 27: at UT Martin
Oct. 4: Bye Week
Oct. 11: Tennessee State
Oct. 18: Eastern Illinois
Oct. 25: at Tennessee Tech
Nov. 1: Charleston Southern
Nov. 8: at Gardner-Webb
Nov. 15: at Western Illinois
Nov. 22: Lindenwood
*Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.