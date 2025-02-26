Fcs Football Central

2025 SEMO Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

2024 Record: 9-4 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Tom Matukewicz (12th Season, 63-63)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

SEMO's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Arkansas State, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for SEMO is below.

2025 SEMO Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Arkansas State

Sep. 6: North Alabama

Sep. 13: at North Dakota State

Sep. 20: Southern Illinois

Sep. 27: at UT Martin

Oct. 4: Bye Week

Oct. 11: Tennessee State

Oct. 18: Eastern Illinois

Oct. 25: at Tennessee Tech

Nov. 1: Charleston Southern

Nov. 8: at Gardner-Webb

Nov. 15: at Western Illinois

Nov. 22: Lindenwood

*Italics indicate conference matchups

