2025 UT Martin Football Schedule
2024 Record: 9-5 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Jason Simpson (20th Season, 124-92)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
UT Martin's 2025 football features an FCS non-conference game against Southern Illinois, three FBS matchups, and eight Big South-OVC conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for UT Martin is below.
Aug. 28: at Oklahoma State
Sep. 6: at UTEP
Sep. 13: Southern Illinois
Sep. 20: at Missouri State
Sep. 27: SEMO
Oct. 4: at Lindenwood
Oct. 11: Western Illinois
Oct. 18: at Gardner-Webb
Oct. 25: Bye Week
Nov. 1: at Eastern Illinois
Nov. 8: Tennessee State
Nov. 15: Charleston Southern
Nov. 22: at Tennessee Tech
*Italics indicate conference matchups
