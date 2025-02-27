Fcs Football Central

2025 UT Martin Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

2024 Record: 9-5 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Jason Simpson (20th Season, 124-92)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

UT Martin's 2025 football features an FCS non-conference game against Southern Illinois, three FBS matchups, and eight Big South-OVC conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for UT Martin is below.

Aug. 28: at Oklahoma State

Sep. 6: at UTEP

Sep. 13: Southern Illinois

Sep. 20: at Missouri State

Sep. 27: SEMO

Oct. 4: at Lindenwood

Oct. 11: Western Illinois

Oct. 18: at Gardner-Webb

Oct. 25: Bye Week

Nov. 1: at Eastern Illinois

Nov. 8: Tennessee State

Nov. 15: Charleston Southern

Nov. 22: at Tennessee Tech

*Italics indicate conference matchups

