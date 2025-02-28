Fcs Football Central

WIU Athletics
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Joe Davis (2nd Season, 4-8)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2017

Western Illinois' 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Illinois and Northwestern, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Western Illinois is below.

2025 Western Illinois Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Illinois

Sep. 6: at Northwestern

Sep. 13: Valparaiso

Sep. 20: at Eastern Washington

Sep. 27: Eastern Illinois

Oct. 4: at Tennessee Tech

Oct. 11: at UT Martin

Oct. 18: Charleston Southern

Oct. 25: at Tennessee State

Nov. 1: Bye Week

Nov. 8: Lindenwood

Nov. 15: SEMO

Nov. 22: at Gardner-Webb

*Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

