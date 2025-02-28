2025 Western Illinois Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Joe Davis (2nd Season, 4-8)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2017
Western Illinois' 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against Illinois and Northwestern, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Western Illinois is below.
2025 Western Illinois Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Illinois
Sep. 6: at Northwestern
Sep. 13: Valparaiso
Sep. 20: at Eastern Washington
Sep. 27: Eastern Illinois
Oct. 4: at Tennessee Tech
Oct. 11: at UT Martin
Oct. 18: Charleston Southern
Oct. 25: at Tennessee State
Nov. 1: Bye Week
Nov. 8: Lindenwood
Nov. 15: SEMO
Nov. 22: at Gardner-Webb
*Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.