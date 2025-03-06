2025 Bryant Football Schedule
2024 Record: 2-10 (0-8 CAA)
Head Coach: Chris Merritt (7th Season, 25-36)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A
Bryant's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against UMass and New Mexico State, one FCS out-of-conference game against Brown, one non-Division I opponent, and eight CAA conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Bryant is below.
2025 Bryant Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at New Mexico State
Sep. 6: at UMass
Sep. 13: Bentley
Sep. 20: at Campbell
Sep. 27: Towson
Oct. 4: Maine
Oct. 11: Brown
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: at Rhode Island
Nov. 1: Monmouth
Nov. 8: at UAlbany
Nov. 15: New Hampshire
Nov. 22: at Stony Brook
*Italics indicate conference matchups
