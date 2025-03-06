Fcs Football Central

2025 Bryant Football Schedule

2024 Record: 2-10 (0-8 CAA)
Head Coach: Chris Merritt (7th Season, 25-36)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A

Bryant's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against UMass and New Mexico State, one FCS out-of-conference game against Brown, one non-Division I opponent, and eight CAA conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Bryant is below.

Aug. 30: at New Mexico State

Sep. 6: at UMass

Sep. 13: Bentley

Sep. 20: at Campbell

Sep. 27: Towson

Oct. 4: Maine

Oct. 11: Brown

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: at Rhode Island

Nov. 1: Monmouth

Nov. 8: at UAlbany

Nov. 15: New Hampshire

Nov. 22: at Stony Brook

*Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

