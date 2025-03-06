Fcs Football Central

2024 Record: 3-9 (1-7 CAA)
Head Coach: Braxton Harris (2nd Season, 3-9)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A

Campbell's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against East Carolina and NC State, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight CAA conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Campbell is below.

2025 Campbell Football Schedule

Aug. 29: at Rhode Island

Sep. 6: at East Carolina

Sep. 13: Furman

Sep. 20: Bryant

Sep. 27: Western Carolina

Oct. 4: at NC State

Oct. 11: at Hampton

Oct. 18: New Hampshire

Oct. 25: at North Carolina A&T

Nov. 1: Bye Week

Nov. 8: William & Mary

Nov. 15: Elon

Nov. 22: at Towson

*Italics indicate conference matchups

