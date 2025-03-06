2025 Campbell Football Schedule
2024 Record: 3-9 (1-7 CAA)
Head Coach: Braxton Harris (2nd Season, 3-9)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: N/A
Campbell's 2025 football schedule features two FBS matchups against East Carolina and NC State, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight CAA conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Campbell is below.
Aug. 29: at Rhode Island
Sep. 6: at East Carolina
Sep. 13: Furman
Sep. 20: Bryant
Sep. 27: Western Carolina
Oct. 4: at NC State
Oct. 11: at Hampton
Oct. 18: New Hampshire
Oct. 25: at North Carolina A&T
Nov. 1: Bye Week
Nov. 8: William & Mary
Nov. 15: Elon
Nov. 22: at Towson
*Italics indicate conference matchups
