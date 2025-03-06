Fcs Football Central

2025 Elon Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

William Bretzger / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

2024 Record: 6-6 (5-3 CAA)
Head Coach: Tony Trisciani (7th Season, 32-31)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022

Elon's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Duke, three FCS non-conference games, and eight CAA conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Elon is below.

2025 Elon Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Duke

Sep. 6: Davidson

Sep. 13: at Western Carolina

Sep. 20: at ETSU

Sep. 27: Hampton

Oct. 4: at Towson

Oct. 11: Villanova

Oct. 18: at William & Mary

Oct. 25: at Maine

Nov. 1: Bye Week

Nov. 8: Rhode Island

Nov. 15: at Campbell

Nov. 22: North Carolina A&T

*Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/CAA