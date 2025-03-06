2025 Elon Football Schedule
In this story:
2024 Record: 6-6 (5-3 CAA)
Head Coach: Tony Trisciani (7th Season, 32-31)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2022
Elon's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Duke, three FCS non-conference games, and eight CAA conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Elon is below.
2025 Elon Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Duke
Sep. 6: Davidson
Sep. 13: at Western Carolina
Sep. 20: at ETSU
Sep. 27: Hampton
Oct. 4: at Towson
Oct. 11: Villanova
Oct. 18: at William & Mary
Oct. 25: at Maine
Nov. 1: Bye Week
Nov. 8: Rhode Island
Nov. 15: at Campbell
Nov. 22: North Carolina A&T
*Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.
Published