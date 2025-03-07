2025 Hampton Football Schedule
2024 Record: 5-7 (2-6 CAA)
Head Coach: Trenton Boykin (2nd Season, 5-7)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2006
Hampton's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference matchups, one non-Division I opponent, and eight CAA conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Hampton is below.
2025 Hampton Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Jackson State
Sep. 6: Elizabeth City State
Sep. 13: at North Carolina A&T
Sep. 20: Howard
Sep. 27: at Elon
Oct. 4: Norfolk State
Oct. 11: Campbell
Oct. 18: at Villanova
Oct. 25: Monmouth
Nov. 1: Bye Week
Nov. 8: Maine
Nov. 15: William & Mary
Nov. 22: at Rhode Island
*Italics indicate conference matchups
