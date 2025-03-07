Fcs Football Central

2024 Record: 5-7 (2-6 CAA)
Head Coach: Trenton Boykin (2nd Season, 5-7)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2006

Hampton's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference matchups, one non-Division I opponent, and eight CAA conference matchups.

2025 Hampton Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Jackson State

Sep. 6: Elizabeth City State

Sep. 13: at North Carolina A&T

Sep. 20: Howard

Sep. 27: at Elon

Oct. 4: Norfolk State

Oct. 11: Campbell

Oct. 18: at Villanova

Oct. 25: Monmouth

Nov. 1: Bye Week

Nov. 8: Maine

Nov. 15: William & Mary

Nov. 22: at Rhode Island

*Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

