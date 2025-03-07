Fcs Football Central

2025 Maine Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Seth Poplaski (Maine Athletics)
2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 CAA)
Head Coach: Jordan Stevens (4th Season, 9-25)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2018

Maine's 2025 football schedule features two FBS games against Liberty and Georgia Southern, two FCS out-of-conference matchups, and eight CAA conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Maine is below.

Aug. 30: at Liberty

Sep. 6: at William & Mary

Sep. 13: Stonehill

Sep. 20: at Georgia Southern

Sep. 27: North Carolina A&T

Oct. 4: at Bryant

Oct. 11: at Merrimack

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: Elon

Nov. 1: Stony Brook

Nov. 8: at Hampton

Nov. 15: Rhode Island

Nov. 22: at New Hampshire

*Italics indicate conference matchups

