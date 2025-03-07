2025 Maine Football Schedule
2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 CAA)
Head Coach: Jordan Stevens (4th Season, 9-25)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2018
Maine's 2025 football schedule features two FBS games against Liberty and Georgia Southern, two FCS out-of-conference matchups, and eight CAA conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Maine is below.
2025 Maine Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Liberty
Sep. 6: at William & Mary
Sep. 13: Stonehill
Sep. 20: at Georgia Southern
Sep. 27: North Carolina A&T
Oct. 4: at Bryant
Oct. 11: at Merrimack
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: Elon
Nov. 1: Stony Brook
Nov. 8: at Hampton
Nov. 15: Rhode Island
Nov. 22: at New Hampshire
*Italics indicate conference matchups
