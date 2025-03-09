Fcs Football Central

2025 New Hampshire Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

New Hampshire Athletics
In this story:

2024 Record: 8-5 (6-2 CAA)
Head Coach: Ricky Santos (4th Season, 29-19)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

New Hampshire's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against Ball State, and eight CAA conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for New Hampshire is below.

2025 New Hampshire Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at North Carolina Central

Sep. 6: Holy Cross

Sep. 13: at Ball State

Sep. 20: at Dartmouth

Sep. 27: UAlbany

Oct. 4: Villanova

Oct. 11: at Rhode Island

Oct. 18: at Campbell

Oct. 25: William & Mary

Nov. 1: Bye Week

Nov. 8: at Monmouth

Nov. 15: at Bryant

Nov. 22: Maine

*Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/CAA