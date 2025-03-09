2025 New Hampshire Football Schedule
2024 Record: 8-5 (6-2 CAA)
Head Coach: Ricky Santos (4th Season, 29-19)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
New Hampshire's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS matchup against Ball State, and eight CAA conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for New Hampshire is below.
2025 New Hampshire Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at North Carolina Central
Sep. 6: Holy Cross
Sep. 13: at Ball State
Sep. 20: at Dartmouth
Sep. 27: UAlbany
Oct. 4: Villanova
Oct. 11: at Rhode Island
Oct. 18: at Campbell
Oct. 25: William & Mary
Nov. 1: Bye Week
Nov. 8: at Monmouth
Nov. 15: at Bryant
Nov. 22: Maine
*Italics indicate conference matchups
