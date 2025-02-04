2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Delaware DB Tyron Herring
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 202 pounds
Career Statistics: 120 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 5 INTs, 12 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR
Accolades: 2nd Team All-CAA (2024), All-CAA Honorable Mention (2023), 4th Team All-Ivy League (2022), William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist (2024)
Background Report:
Tyron Herring played football at Deerfield Beach High School, where he excelled as a two-way player at quarterback and defensive back. He went on to commit and enroll at Dartmouth College, where he joined the team in 2019.
In his freshman season, Herring played in two games and recorded one tackle. Unfortunately, the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. By 2021, Herring began to carve out a role in Dartmouth's secondary, appearing in nine games and tallying four tackles. His breakout came in 2022 when he played in seven games and made a significant impact with 44 tackles, one for loss, one interception, and four passes defended. Herring transferred to the University of Delaware for the 2023 season.
In 2023, Herring started all 12 games, totaling 42 tackles, two for loss, three interceptions, five passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His performance earned him an All-CAA Honorable Mention. In 2024, Herring continued to be a solid performer for Delaware, starting in 11 games and recording 30 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and three passes defended. His production and consistency throughout his college career have positioned him as a prospect with potential at the next level.
Scouting Report:
Tyron Herring is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback with a long, lean build and a skill set tailored for zone-heavy defensive schemes. His combination of height, weight, and length provides an excellent foundation for defending against taller receivers and contesting passes in the short to intermediate areas. Herring's strengths lie in his zone coverage ability. He displays good route recognition and anticipation, excelling at working to his landmarks and reacting quickly to plays in his area. His short-area closing speed allows him to break on passes effectively in shallow zones, where his instincts and vision shine.
However, Herring's change of direction and hip flexibility are average, limiting his ability to mirror and run with quicker receivers. This stiffness makes him less effective in man coverage, particularly against nuanced route runners. In press coverage, Herring underutilizes his length and struggles to disrupt routes at the line of scrimmage, often relying on mirroring techniques that can lead to inconsistencies. In deep zone coverage, Herring's reaction time can lag, occasionally resulting in missed opportunities at the catch point. While he has shown flashes of playmaking ability with interceptions, his deep coverage requires refinement to maximize his potential.
Herring's performance against the run leaves room for improvement. He lacks physicality and often takes poor angles to the ball carrier. His tackling technique is inconsistent, as he frequently leaves his feet, leading to missed tackles. Developing a more disciplined and aggressive approach to run defense will be crucial.
Projection:
Tyron Herring projects as a Fringe NFL Roster Prospect, best suited for a zone-heavy defensive scheme that emphasizes his instincts, length, and ability to disrupt short-to-intermediate passing lanes. His skill set makes him a candidate for depth roles in the secondary, particularly for teams that prioritize size and awareness in their cornerbacks.
Tyron Herring is a long, instinctive cornerback with the tools to excel in specific schemes. While his limitations in man coverage and run defense may cap his ceiling, his zone coverage skills and potential for special teams contributions give him a chance to compete for a spot on an NFL roster. With further development and the right system fit, Herring could become a valuable depth player in a secondary.
More FCS Football News
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Florida A&M DB Kendall Bohler
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Alabama A&M OL Carson Vinson
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Delaware RB Marcus Yarns
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Montana State OL Marcus Wehr
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.