2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Delaware RB Marcus Yarns
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
Career Statistics: 365 carries, 2,344 rushing yards, 23 rushing TDs, 64 receptions, 812 receiving yards, 11 receiving TDs
Accolades: 1st Team All-CAA (2024), 2nd Team All-CAA (2023), Third Team FCS All-American Selection (2023), Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List (2025), East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 (2025)
Background Report:
Marcus Yarns played football at Parkside High School, where his athletic versatility was on full display as a three-sport athlete. Competing in football, basketball, and lacrosse, Yarns showcased his agility, leadership, and physicality across multiple disciplines. On the football field, Yarns played running back and strong safety, earning recognition as a two-time All-Conference honoree. He served as a two-year captain for both the football and basketball teams.
In 2020, Yarns committed to the University of Delaware. After limited action as a freshman, appearing in just one game, he began to carve out a role in 2021, rushing for 80 yards on 23 carries in eight games. Yarns' breakout season came in 2022 when he appeared in all 13 games. He accumulated 481 rushing yards on 73 carries, scoring two touchdowns on the ground while also contributing as a receiver with 21 receptions for 199 yards and three touchdowns.
As a junior in 2023, Yarns became a focal point of Delaware's offense. He rushed for 939 yards and 15 touchdowns on 136 carries, adding another dimension to the passing game with 24 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns. His performance earned him a spot on the All-CAA Second Team and established him as one of the top backs in the FCS. In 2024, Yarns continued his strong play despite missing time, appearing in nine games and totaling 844 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 133 carries. He also excelled as a pass-catcher, recording 17 receptions for 297 yards and five touchdowns, earning All-CAA First-Team honors.
Scouting Report:
Marcus Yarns is a dynamic running back with good quickness, vision, and elusiveness in tight spaces. At 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, he is of average height but below-average weight for the position. His lean frame supports his agility and linear speed, making him a dangerous weapon in space.
Yarns' running style is defined by his upright posture and ability to change direction fluidly. His quick jump cuts and a standout "dead leg" move are hallmarks of his game, enabling him to make defenders miss in close quarters. He thrives in zone-blocking schemes, where his patience and vision allow him to press the line of scrimmage before bursting through available lanes with good acceleration.
In congestion, Yarns demonstrates above-average contact balance and slipperiness, allowing him to break arm tackles and find creases in tight spaces. While he is not a consistent home-run threat, his ability to lower his shoulder and drive his legs in traffic adds a physical element to his game.
As a receiver, Yarns brings versatility and value to the passing game. He runs effective option routes out of the backfield and uses his agility and vision to create yards after the catch. His hands are reliable, and he can be deployed as a mismatch against linebackers in coverage. However, his pass-blocking technique and overall power in pass protection remain areas of concern, as he struggles to anchor effectively against blitzing defenders.
Projection:
Marcus Yarns projects as an Adequate NFL Rotational Prospect. His best fit is a zone-blocking scheme that emphasizes vision, patience, and quick bursts through open lanes. His versatility as both a runner and receiver makes him a valuable asset for offensive coordinators looking to deploy a multidimensional back.
While his lean frame and pass-blocking limitations may prevent him from being an every-down back, Yarns' ability to create plays in space and contribute in the passing game gives him a chance to carve out a role at the next level. He profiles as a strong candidate for a rotational or complementary role, particularly in offenses that value running backs with receiving skills.
Yarns' upside lies in his ability to create mismatches as a receiving threat and his quickness in zone-running concepts. With further development in pass protection and added strength to improve his finishing power, he could grow into a reliable contributor in an NFL backfield.
