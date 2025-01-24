2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Towson TE Carter Runyon
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 235 pounds
Career Statistics: 88 receptions, 1,051 receiving yards, 11.9 YPC, 9 receiving TDs
Accolades: 2X FCS All-American Selection (2023-24), 2X First-Team All-CAA Selection (2023-24), East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 (2025), 2X All-ODAC Selection (2021-22)
Background Report:
Carter Runyon played football at Oakton High School in Fairfax, Virginia. He committed to Shenandoah University in 2021, where he began his collegiate football career. As a freshman at Shenandoah, Runyon appeared in seven games, gradually acclimating to the college game. By his sophomore season in 2022, he became a more integral part of the offense, recording 16 receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown, averaging 17 yards per catch. His contributions earned him two-time All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors, showcasing his potential as a key playmaker.
In 2023, Runyon transferred to Towson University, where he took on a larger role in the offense. As a redshirt junior, he appeared in 11 games, amassing 43 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 49 receiving yards per game. His ability to adapt to a higher level of competition highlighted his readiness for the next step in his football journey. Runyon's senior season in 2024 solidified his status as a dependable offensive weapon. Over 12 games, he recorded 45 receptions for 502 yards and five touchdowns, capping off a productive collegiate career. His consistent improvement and versatility as a tight end make him an intriguing NFL prospect.
Scouting Report:
Carter Runyon is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end known for his toughness, reliable hands, and physicality as a blocker. His long, lean frame provides above-average weight for the position, though he lacks the muscular build typical of high-level NFL tight ends. Despite this, his athletic traits and football IQ allow him to contribute effectively in multiple roles.
Runyon aligns as an inline tight end, in the slot, and as an H-back, offering versatility that can fit into various offensive schemes. His burst out of his stance is good, helping him gain early positioning against defenders. While his running form is somewhat choppy and his linear speed is average, he accelerates well after the catch, making him a dependable target for short and intermediate throws.
As a receiver, Runyon's greatest strength lies in his hands. He consistently secures catches with strong grip strength and maintains control through contact, excelling on drag routes, seam routes, and quick-out patterns. However, his limitations as a route runner—including a lack of creativity and an inability to string together moves—make it challenging for him to separate from defenders. He thrives in schemed opportunities, where his physicality and reliable hands can be maximized. While he demonstrates toughness across the middle, his ability to make contested catches in traffic remains inconsistent.
In the run game, Runyon is a physical and effective blocker. He takes proper angles when climbing to the second level and shows good hand placement when engaging defenders. His edge-setting ability is solid, making him a valuable asset in gap/man-blocking schemes. However, he struggles with leverage issues against more powerful edge rushers, occasionally being pushed off balance.
Projection:
Carter Runyon projects as a Fringe NFL Roster Prospect, with his best fit as an inline tight end in offenses that value alignment versatility. His combination of toughness, reliable hands, and blocking ability makes him a candidate for a backup or situational role in the NFL.
Runyon's ability to align in multiple positions and perform effectively as a lead blocker makes him an appealing option for teams running gap-heavy or play-action-based schemes. With continued refinement of his technique and physical development, he has the potential to grow into a dependable depth piece or rotational tight end at the next level.
In summary, Carter Runyon is a versatile and tough tight end with a well-rounded skill set that offers value as a depth player in the NFL. His reliable hands, physicality in the run game, and alignment versatility make him an intriguing prospect for teams seeking a multi-faceted player who can contribute in various offensive roles.
More FCS Football News
NFL Draft Scouting Report: NDSU QB Cam Miller
NFL Draft Scouting Report: NDSU OL Grey Zabel
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Delaware RB Marcus Yarns
NFL Draft Scouting Report: Montana State OL Marcus Wehr
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.